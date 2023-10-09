Cambridge Museum strengthening complete

The work was vital to ensure the safety of the people visiting and working in the museum.

The seismic strengthening of the Cambridge Museum is now complete.

The work increased the rating of the building to 50 per cent of the National Building Standard. Previously, the rating was at 25 per cent, 9 per cent short of the minimum.

Property services manager David Varcoe said the work was vital to ensure the safety of the people visiting and working in the museum, but also to help preserve the building’s historical charm.

“The age of this building meant we really needed to take care of how the work was being done,” he said.

Other improvements included a new roof covering and internal timber bracing. The chimney bricks were reinforced and the parapet and gable end on the façade have been braced to the timber roof structure.

“We’ve had to balance safety with honouring the important historical features of the building’s exterior. Its listing as a category two historic building means the exterior appearance must be maintained in its original state. Measures have been put in place to help protect the building for years to come,” Varcoe said.

The museum building is owned by Waipā District Council and the project was budgeted for in its 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

The Cambridge Historical Society Incorporated owns the collections and operates the museum. A reopening date is still to be confirmed.





