Cambridge fisherman Dylan Law accepted a spontaneous invitation to a deep-sea fishing charter trip – and it turned into the catch of a lifetime.

When Cambridge resident Dylan Law took up a spontaneous invitation to go on a deep-sea fishing charter, he had no idea he would end up with the catch of a lifetime.

During his first experience of deep-sea fishing, he landed a Southern Bluefin tuna weighing over 100 kilograms.

“I’ve never done any deep-sea stuff,” Law said on the Waikato’s All Sports Breakfast.

“Just the usual snapper and gurnard with the family out in Raglan Harbour and a bit around Kawhia.”

But when his friend told him about a last-minute spot being available on a charter heading out from Whakatāne, he couldn’t say no.