The Cambridge Connections feedback period attracted more than 500 responses. Photo / Waipā District Council

Waipā District Council’s Cambridge Connections project has received an impressive response from the community with more than 500 feedback submissions.

The initial analysis of the feedback, along with the key themes on the proposed transport options, was shared with the Service Delivery Committee for informational purposes only.

Group manager of service delivery Dawn Inglis expressed no surprise at the high level of community interest in the project.

“The amount of feedback is certainly no surprise,” she said.

“While the bridge topic was a significant part of community discussions, we have received an overwhelming response to all of the transport improvements being proposed in the programme.”

The project is set to shape Cambridge’s transport infrastructure for the next 30 years.

Inglis praised the community’s constructive and broad feedback.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into these responses; we are incredibly impressed.”

Key themes from the feedback include easing congestion by improving public transport, creating more options for easier town centre navigation, and planning for more and safer cycling and walking routes.

“We can see that residents understand the contemporary view this programme could take in solving transport and growth challenges that Cambridge and Leamington are facing,” Inglis said.

The feedback also recognises the need to continue investigating the challenges posed by growth, which include increased traffic and pressure on parking.

This paper was an informing exercise only, and elected members did not make any decisions.

The potential location for a third bridge in Cambridge was taken off the table part way through the engagement period, but feedback on the bridge prior to that has been shared with elected members.

“We appreciate everyone taking the time to have their say on this proposed programme to date,” Inglis said.

The next steps for the project include further analysis of the feedback, consideration of the outcomes of the independent review, workshops with elected members for the completion of the Cambridge Connections Business Case, and preparation of the funding business case to submit to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

If funding is received, the community will be consulted on funding further investigation as part of a future Long Term Plan.

For more information, the report, feedback, and meeting livestream can be viewed via tinyurl.com/camconnectionsupdate