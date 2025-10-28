“Socks were his fetish, now he is into gloves - gardening gloves and rubber gloves. But he is also bringing home T-shirts, togs, undies and balloons.”

Patterson says Kevin struck up to half a kilometre away from his home and often in the middle of the night, with the family regularly being woken between 2am and 3am by Kevin vocally announcing his return with a haul.

“He comes in and is doing this strange meow that’s almost like he is wanting to talk.”

Once the family came to check, Kevin immediately lost interest in whatever he brought home, Patterson said.

“He is certainly not your normal cat. He is mental, that’s all I can say.”

However, Patterson said the family loved Kevin despite his flaws.

Kevin’s stealing sprees meant they regularly had to do “the walk of shame” to neighbours to reunite the stolen items with their rightful owners.

“We have amassed a huge collection, a lot of things we were able to give back - I actually dropped off a shirt and some gloves today - but we’ve still got a ton of stuff we can’t find owners for.”

Kevin the cat, is loved by his Cambridge family despite his tendency to steal clothes. Photo / Shawn Patterson

He reached out to the Cambridge community via the social media Grapevine page.

“If anyone in the Arnold St-Southey St area has been wondering where the hell all their gardening gloves have been going, well I apologise because Kevin has been at it again,” he posted.

“He’s lost interest in socks, swimwear and hats and now likes gloves and cleaning cloths. Send me a pm and I’ll drop them back to you.”

Patterson said his post seemed to have brightened a lot of people’s days.

“Ninety-nine % of people think it’s hilarious, but we did get the odd comment saying Kevin needs a bullet and he shouldn’t be allowed out of the house.”

The latter comment had caused the family to be a bit concerned for Kevin’s safety.

They were also worried that Kevin might influence their other cat, Carlos, who is almost a year old, to bring home unwanted gifts as well.

It wouldn’t be unheard of, as Kevin is not the only cat burglar in New Zealand.

RNZ this month reported on Hamilton feline felon Nico, who has built a reputation for nicking knickers, as well as socks, tea towels and sponges.

In July, they wrote about cat Leo in Auckland’s North Shore, whose haul even included a $300 designer jersey and a 1.5m stuffed snake.

Meanwhile, 1News reported on Christchurch cat Jasper who brings home up to eight socks every single day.

Professor Nat Waran is an international leader in animal welfare science and animal behaviour.

Animal behaviour and welfare consultant Professor Nat Waran said bringing home inanimate objects, like clothes, was not normal behaviour for cats.

“It’s an abnormal manifestation... [or] a redirection of what is a normal drive for the animal.

“The thing with animals is you can’t ask them, so you have to relate what you see back to what is normal behaviour for the animal,” Waran said.

She said hunting behaviour was common in cats, although well-fed domestic cats would usually not hunt for food.

“Some cats just get a positive feeling from jumping, pouncing, carrying.

“We have all heard of cats that go out to hunt rats, mice or birds and then deposit their prey in home territory.

“[Bringing home clothes] may well be a similar motivation.”

Waran said while “stealing clothes” was “relatively harmless” behaviour, she understood it might be a nuisance to some people.

However, she also knew that once a cat learned “roaming behaviour” it was difficult to teach them not to.

She suggested creating new habits like keeping the cats inside at night and ensuring their “home range” was “nicely enriched” so the animal had no reason to leave the property.

