Cambridge cat behind nearly 1000 stolen items including gloves, togs, socks

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Kevin the cat, nearly 3 years old, is living in Cambridge and started stealing socks when he was about a year old. He has developed a liking for other clothes as well. Photo / Shawn Patterson

A feline felon with a weakness for gardening gloves and bathing suits is roaming the streets of a Cambridge neighbourhood.

The news comes after cat burglars also made headlines in Hamilton, Auckland and Christchurch this year.

In Cambridge, Kevin the cat, nearly 3 years old, started stealing socks when he

