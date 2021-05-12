Westend Autos - Quality Vehicles owners, brothers Pana (left) and Hamish Bulsara (right) receive their 2020 BuyerScore awards from area manager Aaron Bates.

Te Awamutu car dealership Westend Autos - Quality Vehicles has come up trumps in the first BuyerScore Awards.

In the small dealership category, the local company, owned by brothers Hamish and Pana Bulsara, was rated No.1 in Waikato and No.1 in New Zealand. They went on to be rated second overall in all dealership categories.

The Bulsaras use BuyerScore as a tool to gather valuable customer feedback over five categories: customer service, knowledge and expertise, dealership facilities, finance and insurance and trade-in process.

BuyerScore say their awards recognise dealerships and salespeople who are best in class at delivering great customer service.

Award winners are determined using a weighted average formula that takes into account the quantity and values of customer ratings received by that dealership in a calendar year.

Dealerships must also meet a minimum set of criteria to qualify.

Westend Autos - Quality vehicles scored 4.89/5

The brothers say BuyerScore is an independent tool for gathering valuable information that they use to maintain their high standards.

All listings are logged with BuyerScore and sale results are sent to the customer.

"Feedback is good for us. If we are doing something that isn't 100 per cent we have the chance to rectify it," says Pana.

"We appreciate that BuyerScore is a professionally managed system and think it is better than just relying on comments left of web pages or social media."

The brothers say they aren't in it for the awards - in fact they weren't aware BuyerScore had initiated an award scheme.

Pana (left) and Hamish Bulsara on their award winning yard they opened five years ago, following the success of their online auto business.

Hamish and Pana opened their Carlton St dealership yard about five years ago, but had already been selling vehicles for nearly a decade online.

Quality is premium has always been the catchphrase of the car-loving brothers - so they included it in their name.

Westend Autos is open seven days a week.

Hamish and Pana don't believe in pressure selling: "a great car will sell itself".

They follow simple but effective steps to ensure customers can be confident with their purchase:

Hand-picked, late model, quality cars from major manufactures are sourced. Many are ex-lease, because they have impeccable dealership service histories, and almost 100 per cent are New Zealand new.

Every car is given a full body inspection and not so much as a small stone chip misses professional panel and paint repair.

Every vehicle has a Warrant of Fitness issued by VTNZ.

Every vehicle has an independent pre-purchase inspection available for potential buyers.

Every vehicle has been fully groomed and is ready to be driven away once it is displayed on the yard or in the showroom.

The brothers say they are known for being "fussy" - but that suits them. Nothing goes on sale unless it meets their high standards.

They say that ensures they maintain their high reputation.

Further success came Te Awamutu's way in the 2020 BuyerScore Awards - Blackett Motors was placed second in the small dealership category for Waikato with a score of 4.86/5.