The Summer Ball will transport Bridgerton fans back to the Regency era. Photo / Supplied

Tamahere couple Anne Cao and Paul Oulton, known as the organisers of the Cherry Blossom Festival, will bring a piece of Netflix series Bridgerton to the Waikato with a new event - a Bridgerton Summer Ball.

The ball on March 11 is set to transport the Waikato back to the British Regency era (roughly 1795 to 1837) with dancing, croquet, high tea and regency make-up sessions - wearing an appropriate costume is mandatory.

The Netflix series Bridgerton, set in a fictional version of the Regency era, launched at the end of 2020 and quickly gained a big fanbase all over the world.

For those who are not yet skilled in Regency dance, local dance group Dance Folkus will run classes in the afternoon where you will also learn to bow, curtsy and conduct yourself with the social manners of the bygone era.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic or partake in a High Tea in the afternoon.

Cao says many acts are set to perform on a stage and throughout the beautiful garden of English Cherry Tree Manor.

“When the ball ends... there is a finale where various performers collaborate in a bopping medley. The medley includes contemporary pieces like Forever Young, Kashmir, Rolling in the Deep, Viva la Vida and Sky Full of Stars played in a classical style,” Cao says.

Acts set to perform include Wai Taiko Drummers, soprano Jazz Vidamo of Morrinsville and Auckland string quartet Arcus Quartet.

For more information visit the event’s website or Facebook page.

The Details

What: Bridgerton Summer Ball

When: Saturday, March 11, from 11.45am to 8.30pm

Where: English Cherry Tree Manor, 125 Matangi Road, Tamahere

Tickets: Early bird $169 (including costume and dinner) and VIP tickets available online.