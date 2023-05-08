SH25 at Kereta Hill faces three nights of closures for resealing work that has been rescheduled because of earlier wet weather. Photo / Waka Kotahi

SH25 at Kereta Hill faces three nights of closures for resealing work that has been rescheduled because of earlier wet weather. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The Moana Anu Anu Bridge (also known as the Wentworth River Bridge) on the outskirts of Whangamatā will be closed to all traffic during one-day closures in May and June, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The bridge, which is located near the intersection of Tairua and Port roads, will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 5pm on Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, June 9 for essential maintenance work.

This follows a recent inspection which determined that the southern timber piles of the bridge are deteriorating and strengthening measures are now required. Work will involve installing two new steel piles, one at each side of the bridge, and a new steel beam supporting the ends of the main bridge beams.

Motorists travelling between Waihī and Tairua on State Highway 25 will be detoured through Whangamatā during this time. The bridge will also be closed to cyclists and pedestrians throughout this work.

Moana Anu Anu Bridge on the outskirts of Whangamata is facing one-day closures, in May and June.

“We appreciate that any road closure is disruptive, but this is essential work to keep the bridge open to traffic and avoid more significant disruption if this work is not undertaken. We will do our best to minimise disruption to the community and road users while we safely carry out this work,” Waka Kotahi said.

“While every effort will be made to keep the closure within the advised timeframe, unforeseen issues such as bad weather could affect these dates.”

In the meantime, the bridge remains safe and structurally sound. It is regularly inspected and receives maintenance as required.

Waka Kotahi has also scheduled night-time closures of State Highway 25 in Coromandel.

SH25 Kūaotunu - 4 nights

From Monday, May 8 to Thursday, May 11 SH25 will close overnight from 8pm until 11pm and again from midnight to 5am for four nights.

Traffic will be allowed through the site between 11pm and midnight each night.

Emergency service vehicles can be given access at any time.

The closure is from Waitaia Road to the north end of the Wharekaho settlement (Simpsons Beach).

The closure is required to carry out geotech drilling, to help inform permanent repairs following storm damage earlier this year.

SH25 Kereta Hill – 3 nights

From Sunday, May 14 to Tuesday, May 16 SH25 will close overnight between 8pm and 11pm and from midnight until 5am for three nights.

Traffic will be allowed through the site between 11pm and midnight each night. Emergency service vehicles can be given access at any time.

The closure is from 1090 Thames Coast Rd (flat area before Kereta Hill) through to 713 Manaia Rd (Ohoni Stream bridge).

This is the rescheduling of previously advised resealing work, which was delayed due to wet weather.

There will be no daytime closures required due to a change in methodology. The work will now focus on repairs that require the most immediate attention, with the remainder rescheduled for later in the year when the temperatures are warmer.



