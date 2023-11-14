Taupō boxer Kyle Merewether is counting down the days to his upcoming War in the Waikato fight night against Liam Messam.
It’s a match he is taking seriously, he said, upping his training regimen at Nuki’s gym to six days a week, often twice a day.
“At the moment it’s very full on; I feel very sorry for my wife, but she’s been amazing.”
Ultimately, he’s hoping it will be worth it, but Merewether knows it’ll be a tough fight.
“He’s a big boy and I’ve got to try and be faster.”
Now 39 years old, Merewether took his first steps into the ring at age 22 as a way to improve his fitness for his other love, motocross.
“A friend took me to a boxing gym in Te Awamutu and I never looked back.”
Now, with the support of his wife - “she’s been my nutritionist, one of my coaches and my manager” - and the Nuki’s team, he’s ready to give this fight his all.
It won’t be a first meeting for the two, as Merewether helped out with Messam’s training prior to his recent fight with Justin Hodges.
“He’s a very nice guy.
“It will be a very tough fight for both of us.
“I’m just glad that [the publicity] is all around him because it makes me the underdog, which I like.”
What: War in the Waikato: Neighbours at War Fight Night
When: Saturday 25 November, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Where: Hamilton YMCA
Tickets: Eventfinda
Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald
Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.