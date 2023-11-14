Kyle Mereweather is set to take on Liam Messam on November 25.

Taupō boxer Kyle Merewether is counting down the days to his upcoming War in the Waikato fight night against Liam Messam.

It’s a match he is taking seriously, he said, upping his training regimen at Nuki’s gym to six days a week, often twice a day.

“At the moment it’s very full on; I feel very sorry for my wife, but she’s been amazing.”

Ultimately, he’s hoping it will be worth it, but Merewether knows it’ll be a tough fight.

“He’s a big boy and I’ve got to try and be faster.”

Now 39 years old, Merewether took his first steps into the ring at age 22 as a way to improve his fitness for his other love, motocross.

“A friend took me to a boxing gym in Te Awamutu and I never looked back.”

Now, with the support of his wife - “she’s been my nutritionist, one of my coaches and my manager” - and the Nuki’s team, he’s ready to give this fight his all.

It won’t be a first meeting for the two, as Merewether helped out with Messam’s training prior to his recent fight with Justin Hodges.

“He’s a very nice guy.

“It will be a very tough fight for both of us.

“I’m just glad that [the publicity] is all around him because it makes me the underdog, which I like.”

What: War in the Waikato: Neighbours at War Fight Night

When: Saturday 25 November, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Hamilton YMCA

Tickets: Eventfinda









