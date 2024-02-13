John Parker will contest the New Zealand cruiserweight title on April 27. Photo / Photosport

John Parker will contest the New Zealand cruiserweight title on April 27. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker’s younger brother, John Parker, will contest the New Zealand national (Pro Box NZ version) cruiserweight title against Salo Ben Vui on April 27 at Sir Don Rowlands Centre by Lake Karāpiro.

Promoter Nigel Elliot has been an important part of the career of two-division IBF world champion Lani Daniels, promoting four of her boxing fights.

Now, Parker will finally get his New Zealand title opportunity, after turning pro in 2016.

It will be Parker’s second fight under Elliot, the last time being in July 2021 against Egelani Taito.

Parker is attempting to put his career back on track after suffering his first loss back in May 2022, when he lost to Dylan Wright in a rematch, with both boxers now having a win each from their two bouts.

After a 19-month hiatus, Parker returned to boxing in December.

Even though he is mostly a light heavyweight, he has decided to return to the cruiserweight division.

This is where he started in 2016, defeating well-credentialed MMA fighter and kickboxer Dhcamad Armstrong by unanimous decision.

Parker had an amateur boxing background before turning pro, winning multiple Golden Gloves and New Zealand national amateur championship titles.

Now he is ready to add a pro boxing title to his list of achievements.

Parker’s opponent, Samoan-born Tauranga boxer Vui, is another boxer who has turned his career around.

Vui made his pro debut in 2016, when he lost against Navosa Ioata.

Vui also lost to Jordan Tuigamala and drew with former New Zealand national (NZNBF version) light heavyweight champion Tyrone Warren in 2017.

After that draw, Vui returned to amateur boxing.

In New Zealand boxing, people can jump between amateur and professional boxing if they have had fewer than five professional boxing fights.

Vui has turned his career around, even reaching the finals of the New Zealand Amateur National Boxing Championships in the 92kg heavyweight division, which is a highly competitive division.

He made his professional boxing return in November 2022 against Afatasi Fuiava, winning by corner-retirement between the second and third rounds - the first win in his professional career.

Vui is being trained by legendary Tauranga boxing trainer Chris Walker.

Walker has trained some of the best boxers from the Bay of Plenty, including top-10 ranked Gunnar Jackson, former New Zealand national (NZPBA version) welterweight champion Anthony Taylor, IBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Jonathan Taylor and Commonwealth Games representative Ariane Nicholson.

General admission tickets for the bout at the Sir Don Rowlands Centre will be on sale soon on Eventfinda.

For corporate table tickets contact Elliot on 021 114 3721.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



