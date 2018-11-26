Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale proves profitable for horse breeders

Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry principal Lang Lin

The formidable pairing behind three-time Group One-winner, and now sire, Mongolian Khan have teamed up once again to top this year's New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale.

Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry principal Lang Lin, commonly known as Mr Wolf, went to $525,000 to secure lot 432 — a Savabeel full brother to dual Group One winner Costume.

The colt will join the Cambridge stable of Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman, who trained Mongolian Khan to Group One glory for Lang. He too is a graduate of the sale and Lang is hoping his latest acquisition can reach the same heights as his predecessor.

Lang thought the colt was the horse of the sale and is planning a breeding career.

"Our aim is to buy the best, not just in terms of racing in New Zealand, but with the aim of breeding and selling in New Zealand in the future," Lang said. "We thought his pedigree page was the best in the sale."

Lang has already invested heavily in his New Zealand breeding operation. He stands two stallions in New Zealand — Mongolian Khan at Windsor Park Stud in Cambridge and Mongolian Falcon at Willow Glen Stud in Waimate — and has a large broodmare band dispersed throughout the country. He is hoping the Savabeel colt can join in the coming years, but is looking forward to his racing career in the meantime.

"He will be heading to Murray Baker to train and race and we'll be looking towards a breeding career with him," he said.

Baker is looking forward to the colt joining his stable after a brief spell.

"Coming through the Ready to Run Sale is tough on him and he has probably been in and out of his box about 60 times (over the sale)," he said. "They get tired and he will certainly benefit going out in the paddock."

The colt was sold by Graeme and Debbie Rogerson's Dormello Stud and Baker said he received positive feedback from the vendors.

"Mr Wolf had his eyes on another couple, but obviously this is the one he wanted," he said. "He's a quality horse. I just hope he can gallop.

"I was just talking with Graeme and he had a big rap on him and he is a good judge, so fingers crossed."

Baker is unsure whether he'll race as a two year old, but he will test him at the trials later this season.

"We'll certainly give him a bit of experience, trial him and see where we go from there."

Meanwhile, Lang was active on the first day of the sale, purchasing a More Than Ready colt out of Riversley Park's draft for $240,000.

He too will join the Baker-Forsman team, with an eye towards a future career at stud.