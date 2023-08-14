The newest New Zealand Blood Donor Centre opened today in Hamilton. Photo / New Zealand Blood Service

The New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) has future-proofed its operations in the Waikato as it celebrates the opening of a new blood donor centre in Hamilton today.

The new $4.5 million dollar facility, on the corner of Anglesea Street and London Street, has been purpose-built to help meet future demand for blood and blood plasma.

NZBS chief executive Sam Cliffe said the previous Hamilton Donor Centre on the Waikato Hospital grounds has been “an amazing home” for the service over the past 30 years, but it was time to move into a more contemporary facility.

“The biggest change is the newly expanded donor floor, which now encompasses 950 square metres. We’ve doubled the number of beds from 12 to 24, which will allow us to increase our collection capacity in the future,” Cliffe said.

Every week, more than 800 donations are needed in Hamilton, so while the Waikato currently has an active donor panel of just under 25,000, NZBS needs to increase the number of donors by 20 per cent.

NZBS said they hope the opening of the new centrally located donor centre will encourage more Hamiltonians to roll up their sleeves.

“Our newly central location is easier to access as it’s within walking distance of the Hamilton CBD and Transport Centre.” Cliffe said.

Blood donors Tom Davies and Jan Gilby with New Zealand Blood Service chief executive Sam Cliffe and fellow donors Koro Ami and Justin Vodone. Photo / New Zealand Blood Service

The opening ceremony, led by Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (Thawk) and the NZBS, was attended by some of Waikato’s most prolific donors including Tom Davies (500 donations), Mervyn Balloch (358 donations), Koro Amai (294 donations), Justin Vodane (258 donations) and Paul Barnett (230 donations).

“NZBS relies on the generosity of its donors to help save lives, so it’s only fitting that we celebrate the opening of our new home in Hamilton with some of our longest-serving donors in the region, for whom giving blood or plasma has been a life-long commitment,” said Cliffe.

In addition to the enhanced donor areas, the new centre also has a logistics area (including a service yard), offices for national office and support staff, 30 on-site underground car parks and EV chargers in the carpark.

A solar power array on the rooftop generates around 25 per cent of the building’s annual electricity demand and stormwater retention tanks will help reduce pressure on council infrastructure.

The centre has been built by Hamilton-based developer Stark Property.

NZBS is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. NZBS is a not-for-profit Crown entity responsible for the collection, processing, testing and storage and distribution of all blood and blood products in New Zealand.

Prior to NZBS’ inception, blood donation was a service provided regionally within individual Crown health enterprises.

To find out more about blood donations and whether if you are eligible to donate, visit the NZBS website.