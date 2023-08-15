Black Stars musician Sean Lurman beams after receiving gold medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts. Photo / Cherie Mackey

Former Te Awamutu resident Sean Lurman, 16, recently competed in the Los Angeles-based World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) with the Black Stars, returning with several awards.

The Black Stars are New Zealand’s international performing arts team and are non-funded.

Fifteen members made the trip to the US, making an impact and putting New Zealand on the world stage.

Four of them made it through to the finals, representing in instrumental, modelling and vocal categories. Sean was one member of this quartet.

After many fundraisers and lots of busking, it all paid off for the Hamilton guitarist.

The local Black Stars team member grabbed gold in the contemporary, jazz, original and open categories, and was also the overall instrumentalist winner in the open category with his blues.

Sean also received a finalist medal and a semifinalist badge.

“The competition itself was intense. There were so many talented musicians in the instrumentalist category,” he says.

“We competed in heats over three days, then semifinals were held the next day. Finalists were then announced for the final showcase, and that involved two full gruelling days of rehearsals.”

Sean says it was an awesome experience and he made life-long friends from all over the globe.

The awards ceremonies were held on the final day, August 6. The event finished off in style with a celebration party.

“Another huge thanks to everyone who has shared this ride with me. I appreciate you all,” Sean shared on Facebook.

What’s next for Sean will be decided after he graduates high school but it’s clear that his future will involve music.

“I had an offer from a producer in the United States, but I’m going to finish school, then decide where to go from there.”

