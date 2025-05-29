The charity relied on communities for support and all donations, including the contributions from the honey, would go towards supporting children with serious conditions through music, art, or play therapies.
“It’s really exciting to collaborate with another organisation that is focusing on children’s health, just in a dietary way,” Gleeson said.
Stinson makes her two kids have a spoonful of Mānuka honey every day.
“Coming into winter, we just wanted to help boost children’s immune systems [and] Mānuka honey is really good for you.”
From the label colouring competition, six finalists were chosen. The winning student’s label design will be printed later this week and soon adorn the Bee-Licious honey tubs.
Stinson’s two children, aged 8 and 6, go to Hautapu School, but they weren’t allowed to participate in the colouring competition.