Big ones didn't get away at Kāwhia One Base fishing competition

Hamish Flynn receives his prize to Rarotonga from Karen Perkinson, who presented the voucher on behalf of Manuia Beach Resort and Marlin Queen Fishing Charters.

A bunch of Te Awamutu blokes have a lot to grin about after taking home top prizes in the Kāwhia One Base fishing competition this month.

Former Te Awamutu man Hamish Flynn, 36, won a six-day trip to Rarotonga.

The two-person trip includes airfares, accommodation at Manuia Beach Resort and a half day fishing with Marlin Queen Fishing Charters.

Te Awamutu man Greig Furniss with his winning 12.93kg kingfish at the Kāwhia One Base fishing competition. Photos / Supplied

Hamish grew up in Te Awamutu and has been fishing for as long as he can remember.

He says he was "surprised and stoked" to win the trip.

Hamish plans to take his dad Mike Flynn, who owns Saltwater Sports Fishing Products in Te Awamutu, along for the trip.

Three more Te Awamutu men — Greig Furniss, Russell Heron and Brent Knowles — scooped major prizes at the competition.

Greig won the prize for the biggest kingfish (12.93kg), Brent for the biggest snapper (7.6kg) and Russell for the biggest kahawai (3.335kg).

Greig also won the prize for the second-biggest kahawai (3.305kg).

They entered the three-day competition on Russell's Haines Hunter boat named Even Time, one of 70 boats in the competition.

Between the three men they have more than 100 years' experience fishing in Kāwhia.

Te Awamutu's John Warburton caught the third-largest snapper (6.31kg).