One of Big Bike Film Night's 10 films is Double Everest, which follows a biker's quest to climb the equivalent of Mt Everest - twice.

The Big Bike Film Night is set to return to venues across New Zealand, including several in Waikato, as it marks its 10th year.

The film festival brings together stories from the biking world, promising stunning scenery and wild rides.

It’s all curated by Taupō-based founder Brett Cotter, who said a decade hadn’t dulled his passion for sharing stories.

“Each year I set out with just one goal — to bring together the best cycling short films from around the world for our audiences, celebrating the fun, the adventure and inspiration that bikes enable.”

Fittingly, Taupō's Great Lake Centre Theatre will host the film night’s premiere on February 9, before it goes on the road throughout New Zealand.

The tour will have dates in Hamilton, Cambridge, Whangamatā, Thames and Whitianga throughout February, April and June.

There are 10 “stellar” films in the festival, with a diverse range of themes and voices, Cotter said.

“This global programme contains a strong contingent of Kiwi films, including a world premiere, alongside an assortment of international films having their New Zealand premiere here as well.”

One particular favourite for Cotter is Double Everest, which is set against the backdrop of Queenstown. It follows rider Ben Hildred’s quest to climb the equivalent of the summit of Mt Everest – twice.

“For Ben, it’s just another mountain bike ride, but for us mere mortals, it’s utterly bonkers and brilliant, that’s why I love it!”

Other films include a rider’s adventure across the most beautiful spots from Guatemala and Bolivia to Peru and another about a community of cyclists from Alexandra who bonded over their passions for people and place.

Another Otago-based tale tells the story of a father and daughter preparing for a gruelling ride on the Lake Dunstan trail.

The Big Bike Film Night's short films tell stories from around the world; Building the Buffalo follows a social enterprise connecting people with bikes.

Further afield, the film Building the Buffalo follows a social enterprise as it aims to empower communities in developing nations with repairable, sustainable transport.

The common thread through all the stories is the united passion for biking they show, said Cotter.

“The power of storytelling is at the forefront of what we offer, and the belief that the humble bicycle can improve our health, inspire and uplift people with where it can take us; connecting communities with stories that captivate us, stories that make us think, and most importantly of all — inspiring us to get out and ride.”

The Big Bike Film Night visits 50 locations across Aotearoa New Zealand from Kerikeri to Invercargill. Tickets and further information via bigbikefilmnight.nz.

Waikato dates:

Taupō Great Lake Centre CinemaTheatre, February 9 at 7 pm

Hamilton Events Cinemas Chartwell, February 27 at 6.30 pm

Cambridge Tivoli Cinema, April 22 at 6 pm and 6.30 pm

Whangamatā Baptist Church, June 12 at 7 pm

Whitianga Twin Mercury Cinemas, June 13 at 4 pm and 6.30 pm

Thames Civic Centre, June 14 at 7 pm.

