The finalists of the Hamilton City Council Emerging Scientist Category (from left): Dr Anica Klockars, Dr Megan Grainger (winner), Dr Terry Issons. Photo / Barker Photography

The best and brightest scientists of the Greater Waikato Region and Bay of Plenty have been recognised at the 15th Kudos Awards Showcase.

With the postponement of last year's awards due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers – the Kudos Science Trust – celebrated the 2021 finalists at Claudelands Event Centre earlier this month.

The event also launched a Hall of Fame, spotlighting past Kudos scientists whose work has taken the region and New Zealand onto the international stage. The inaugural inductee was Dr Patrick Shannon QSM, awarded posthumously for his work with the Newstead-based herd improvement and agri-technology co-operative Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC). Over 64 years, he led the science that improved the genetics of New Zealand dairy cattle and boosted the productivity and profitability of the dairy sector.

Kudos Science Trust CEO Soteria Ieremia says: "These awards are not just a recognition of talent, but a vital incubator for creative research discoveries and cutting-edge technology.

"When you look at some of New Zealand's top performing sectors, science is what underpins these groundbreaking innovations, and the work pioneered by Dr Patrick Shannon QSM is testament to that."

Among this year's winners were the Scion/AgriSea team, who recently received a $750,000 loan from the Government's Regional Strategic Partnership Fund to support the world's first commercial seaweed nanocellulose facility in Paeroa.

Scion high-value biorefineries portfolio leader Dr Stefan Hill says it was really special to attend with the team and AgriSea chief executive Clare Bradley.

Dr Jonno Hill from Hill Laboratories (right) presented the award to Scion and AgriSea. From left: Rob Whitton, Yi Chen, Marie-Joo Le Guen, AgriSea CEO Clare Bradley, and Stefan Hill. Photo / Supplied

Seaweed nanocellulose has unique properties not found in tree-based nanocellulose. The technology has been licensed to AgriSea to continue the development of hydrogels.

Paeroa will be home to the world's first commercial seaweed nanocellulose facility at AgriSea, with the $1.5 million project creating nine new full-time roles. Scion has produced a concept design for the bio-refinery and is now working with Callaghan Innovation to develop the final design ahead of its construction.

Once up and running, the business will diversify and produce commercial volumes of nanocellulose hydrogel using leftovers from the manufacture of its seaweed-based agricultural and horticultural products – ensuring maximum value is being extracted from this sustainable resource.

There is a stable market for hydrogel products, including performance bio-composites, cosmetics, wound care and tissue engineering in New Zealand and offshore.

Fellow winner Dr Shen Him Lim's world-leading robotic asparagus harvesting technology has also attracted major investment, and Dr Megan Grainger's research is supporting New Zealand's multi-million dollar mānuka honey industry.

Educator Chris Duggan was recognised for her bilingual science kits for primary schools, while Dr Charles Lee won the Environmental award for his expertise in Antarctic terrestrial ecology and climate change.

Professor Kura Paul-Burke was recognised for her work blending Western science with mātauranga Māori to help coastal communities manage marine taonga, while Associate Professor Bridgette Masters-Awatere received her award for drawing on mātauranga Māori knowledge to inform medical best practice.

Professor Alan Hogg received this year's Kudos Lifetime Achievement Award. The Director of the University of Waikato's Radiocarbon Dating Laboratory since 1985, Professor Hogg is an international authority on radiocarbon tree-ring dating whose research has established the timing of arrival and impacts of Māori in New Zealand.

Past scientists who are making an impact and being featured at the awards included Dr Martin Stiles, Professor Johan Verbeek, and ESP Medical.

Ieremia says the calibre of the winners is world-class, and the work they are doing is of vital importance to the continuing growth of science and innovation in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty and beyond.

"These amazing thinkers are combining cutting-edge science with innovative thinking to tackle real-world issues. We applaud them for their talent and hard work and hope they receive not just kudos, but further investment and support to commercialise and extend the value and impact of their work."

Kudos Awards winners:

● Inaugural Hall of Fame: Dr Patrick Shannon QSM, awarded posthumously.

● The Kudos Lifetime Achievement Award: Prof Alan Hogg, UoW.

● WINTEC Secondary Science Teacher/Educator Award: Chris Duggan.

● Hamilton City Council Emerging Scientist Award: Dr Megan Grainger.

● Datamars Engineering Science Award: Dr Shen Hin Lim.

● Waikato Regional Council Environmental Award: Dr Charles Lee

● Te Whatu Ora Waikato Medical Science Award: Assoc Prof Bridgette Masters-Awatere

● Hill Laboratories Primary Industry Award: Scion/AgriSea Nanocellulose from Seaweed Team

● University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Science Award: Prof Kura Paul-Burke