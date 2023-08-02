Mighty River Harmony is an auditioned, a cappella chorus of around 20 men, mostly from the Waikato.

The Thames Music Group is hosting the Mighty River Harmony in Thames on August 13.

They sing four-part harmony, often in the barbershop style.

For the past 30 years the chorus has been one of the top barbershop harmony groups in New Zealand.

Most of its singers are seniors but they also sponsor the mixed youth chorus Manu Mātātahi.

The chorus and some of its quartets perform regularly at both private and public functions and compete successfully at the annual National Barbershop Harmony Convention.

At the Thames concert the group will present a range of songs, old and modern, including two that will be performed at this year’s Pan Pacific Barbershop Singers’ Convention in Auckland in September.

A spokesperson for the group said they always enjoyed singing for the audience in Thames because “you are a receptive and enthusiastic audience, and we greatly appreciate your support”.

The concert is on Sunday, August 13 at 2pm, St Georges Church, Thames. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for Thames Music Group members and sold at the door.