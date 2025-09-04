Advertisement
Balloons over Waikato: Zuru Nightglow to return to university

Waikato Herald
After three years at Claudelands Oval, Zuru Nightglow will head back to the University of Waikato next year. Photo / Supplied

After three years at Claudelands Oval, Zuru Nightglow will return to the University of Waikato on Saturday, March 21, next year.

Balloons Over Waikato confirmed the shift back to the university after strong public feedback and a call to welcome more people to the celebration.

Zuru Nightglow combines live music,

