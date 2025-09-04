Gow said the festival would open with Zuru Nightglow in 2026, instead of closing with it.
Launching the week with such a major event, he said, would give pilots and balloonists the chance to perform at their best and deliver a show to remember.
The event will remain free and ticketed, but the university’s larger site will boost capacity and open the experience to more people.
Shaun van Praagh, director of development and event services at the University of Waikato, said he looked forward to hosting the Zuru Nightglow back on the Hamilton campus in 2026.
“This iconic event not only brings our community together in a unique and memorable way but also delivers meaningful social and economic benefits for the wider region.”
Organisers will fence the site to limit entry to valid ticket-holders and ensure a safe environment for whānau.
More dates and ticketing details will follow later this year.