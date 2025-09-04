After three years at Claudelands Oval, Zuru Nightglow will head back to the University of Waikato next year. Photo / Supplied

After three years at Claudelands Oval, Zuru Nightglow will return to the University of Waikato on Saturday, March 21, next year.

Balloons Over Waikato confirmed the shift back to the university after strong public feedback and a call to welcome more people to the celebration.

Zuru Nightglow combines live music, choreographed hot air balloons and the SkyCity Hamilton fireworks.

“We’re excited to bring Zuru Nightglow back to a place that holds so many memories for our community,” Balloons Over Waikato chairman Steve Gow said.

“The university setting offers more space, energy, and the sense of tradition that makes Zuru Nightglow so special. We’re grateful to Claudelands Oval for hosting us over the past three years.”