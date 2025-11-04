For Randall, ballooning is more than just flight, it’s about that feeling of “being free up there”.
“It never gets old.”
Randall said Lulu was designed for his daughter, which made flying it extra special.
“It feels like we are taking a bit of her creativity into the sky.”
Meanwhile, Prickly Pete was also a family design. He was inspired by pilot Brad Burdue’s wife, after their daughter wished for a pet porcupine.
Burdue spent 30 years in the aviation industry, but had an unconventional start in hot air ballooning.
“I traded aircraft maintenance for flight lessons, and I’ve never looked back.
“Ballooning has taken me places I never imagined, and meeting people from around the world is the best part.”
The balloon is nearly brand new, having only had 10 hours of flying time so far.
It is named after one of Burdue’s most dedicated crew members.
“He’s got attitude, just like his namesake, but he makes people smile everywhere we go.”
Lulu the Leopard and Prickly Pete will join a line-up of local and international balloons at Balloons Over Waikato 2026.
The annual festival will this year take place across a whole week, from March 21 to March 28 and start with the Zuru Nightglow, at the University of Waikato.