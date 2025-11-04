Lulu the Leopard is one of two special shapes heading to Waikato.

Balloons Over Waikato 2026: Special shapes are Lulu the Leopard and Prickly Pete

A giant leopard and a porcupine-inspired hot air balloon will take to the skies above Waikato next year.

The two balloons from the United States are known as Lulu the Leopard and Prickly Pete, and have just been announced as the two special shapes heading to Balloons Over Waikato.

Lulu the Leopard has already travelled across the US, Canada and Taiwan and will be piloted by Will Randell from Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.

He said joining Balloons Over Waikato has been a long-held dream and being able to share Lulu with a whole new part of the world was really special.

“I’ve always wanted to fly over New Zealand - it’s one of those places that captures the imagination.”