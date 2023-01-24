Special Shapes, international pilots, and the Zuru Nightglow - it's all on as Balloons Over Waikato prepares for take off. Photo / Jeremy Ward

Special Shapes, international pilots, and the Zuru Nightglow - it's all on as Balloons Over Waikato prepares for take off. Photo / Jeremy Ward

Balloons Over Waikato is back in March with a full programme of all the festival’s favourite events that have been missing during Covid-19 restrictions.

International pilots will return with hot air balloons from all over the world - including the return of Special Shapes - and an all-new Zuru Nightglow event will be at Claudelands Oval as the festival welcomes back its many thousands of fans.

The Special Shapes are always the stars of the show, and event manager Michele Connell, says she is thrilled to confirm two for this year.

“We have two gorgeous Special Shapes coming from the US, Tico the Sloth and Tiger. Special Shapes are truly unique and with none residing in NZ, they are simply stunning to see, both on the ground and in the air, and we are so excited to have them back with us.”

The hot air balloon magic takes to the Waikato skies from Tuesday, March 14, to Saturday, March 18. It will include balloons taking off at 7.30 each morning from Innes Common at Hamilton Lake to tackle competitive flying tasks.

An all-new Zuru Nightglow will be at Claudelands Oval; you will need a ticket - but they are free. Photo / Supplied

The balloons will pop up in other locations this year, with a special CBD Events Walk Through Balloon envelope set up in Garden Place on Saturday, March 11 from 11am and during late night on Thursday, March 16. The envelope is a balloon envelope that is cold inflated and you can walk through it in return for a donation to Rotary.

Then on Friday evening, March 17, you can either head to The Base in Te Rapa for dinner and enjoy the hot and fiery Base Basket Burn or head to Mighty River Power Domain when the balloons visit Waipa.

The biggest event of Balloons Over Waikato is The Zuru Nightglow, and this year it will be more central, in the venue where it all began – The Claudelands Oval, beside the Globox event centre in Hamilton East.

All your favourite features remain the same, five hours of live entertainment on the main stage, carnival rides and games, food trucks and the glorious orchestrated hot air balloon glow culminating in the SkyCity Hamilton Fireworks Extravaganza.

“In 1990 the very first Nightglow was held at Claudelands with 10 balloons and a crowd of around 4000,” says Michele.

“Fast forward 23 years later, and the event has grown into a crowd of over 85,000 wanting to attend.”

From March 14 to 17 you can watch the balloons taking off at 7.30 each morning from Innes Common in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Because of the expected demand an important change to know this year is that to come along to the Nightglow you must get a free ticket.

Tickets will be available from February 3 through Ticketek. Go to www.balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz, click on the free ticket link and fill in your details to obtain yours. Be quick, tickets are limited.

Claudelands Oval is a short walk from the city centre or you can take advantage of free park-and-ride buses operating from around the city.

Michele says her team understands that large crowds are not for everyone and plans are coming together for the Zuru Nightglow to be live-streamed as well.

However you connect with Balloons over Waikato, whether it be coming to Innes Common, heading to the Zuru Nightglow, dancing at the Base Basket Burn, or just standing on your front lawn in your pyjamas waving to the balloons as they float by … this event is for you.