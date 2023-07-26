Tape around a Taupō store this morning. Photo / NZME

A man could be seen chasing a balaclava-clad person from his store after an incident this morning in central Taupō.

A reporter for NZME witnessed the tail-end of the incident outside a store as he was passing through Suncourt Plaza about 9.35am.

“I had just passed through the arcade and crossed the road when I heard shouting behind me, back in Suncourt.

“I looked around and a guy in a balaclava was running flat out with a big guy in a white apron chasing him.

“The guy being chased got into a station wagon.”

“By then, the car was off up Tamamutu St towards Ruapehu St, through the roundabout and then carried on up the road.”

Taupō Police senior sergeant Andy Livingstone said no one was hurt in the incident but some of the staff were “traumatised” by it.

He said they were appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with information that could help police, was asked to contact 105 referencing event number P055454365.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Livingstone said they had been around other shops in central Taupō to reassure shop owners that they were on patrol in the area.

A police spokeswoman said police could not confirm if anything was taken from the store but that it “will form part of the investigation”.

More to come.