“If you’ve noticed a grey Mazda ute somewhere across the region, we would like to hear from you,” Carter said.
Last month, Carter said Aydan may have parked up in a rural or bush area.
He appealed to those in the wider Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for any sightings of him or his vehicle.
“Maybe you’ve gone hunting and seen a vehicle parked up and not thought much of it, and then returned another time and it’s still there.
“We’re looking for anything out of the ordinary like that.
If you have any information, contact police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250819/5160.
You can also get in touch anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org