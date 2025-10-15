Advertisement
Aydan: Hamilton police seek information on missing man and grey Mazda ute

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Aydan was last seen in Hamilton on August 17 and was believed to be driving his 2016 grey Mazda ute.

Police have renewed a call for sightings of a grey Mazda ute after a man went missing eight weeks ago.

Aydan, 39, was last seen in Chartwell, Hamilton on August 17 and was believed to be driving his 2016 grey Mazda ute, registration QYA209.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Carter

