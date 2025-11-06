Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Aydan Brown disappearance: Police refer missing Hamilton man’s case to coroner

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
6 mins to read

Aydan Brown (inset) has been missing since August. His family as well as his partner, Terene Hetet (main photo), are desperate for answers.

Aydan Brown (inset) has been missing since August. His family as well as his partner, Terene Hetet (main photo), are desperate for answers.

The family of a Hamilton man missing for more than 11 weeks are desperate for answers, as police close the investigation.

Aydan Brown, 39, was last seen at a birthday party in Chartwell on August 17.

Despite searches by police and Brown’s family, he has not been found and police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save