Ātiamuri fatal crash victim Joni Tuhakaraina remembered as ‘incredibly loyal and loving’

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Joni Tuhakaraina, 53, of Tokoroa, died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 at Ātiamuri on July 25. Photo / Bruce Tuhakaraina

A woman who died after a crash in Ātiamuri, southwest of Rotorua, is being remembered for her “rugged elegance” and “fire”.

Former Rotorua woman Joni Tuhakaraina, 53, of Tokoroa, died following a two-vehicle crash on July 25 – a day after her 32nd wedding anniversary, and just a week before

