Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Assault in Hamilton: Police appeal for information about attack on autistic person

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

Police want to find the people pictured as they may have information about an assault.

Police want to find the people pictured as they may have information about an assault.

Police want to find the people pictured as they may have information about an assault of an autistic person in Hamilton.

The person was assaulted by a group of unknown people on Sandwich Rd, St Andrews, around 6pm on March 2.

Police said the victim, who is autistic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save