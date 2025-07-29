Police want to find the people pictured as they may have information about an assault.

Assault in Hamilton: Police appeal for information about attack on autistic person

Police want to find the people pictured as they may have information about an assault of an autistic person in Hamilton.

The person was assaulted by a group of unknown people on Sandwich Rd, St Andrews, around 6pm on March 2.

Police said the victim, who is autistic and has the mental age of a 6-year-old, received moderate injuries and was “understandably very shaken”.

“We’d like to speak to these people pictured, or anybody who can identify them,” police said this week.