Asmuss marks centennial by launching trust to build stronger communities

Waikato residents Sujit Bhorkar, Grant Blackledge and Trevor Jacobs have worked for Asmuss collectively for over 60 years. Photo / Supplied

Waikato residents Sujit Bhorkar, Grant Blackledge and Trevor Jacobs have worked for Asmuss collectively for over 60 years. Photo / Supplied

To celebrate 100 years of business one of New Zealand's largest suppliers of steel and flow control products - the Asmuss Group - has launched a charitable trust to support Kiwis around the regions, including the Waikato where it makes polythene pipes.

The Asmuss Charitable Trust will provide support to communities where the Asmuss Group has a physical presence and will offer help around financial literacy, budgeting services, cultural, leadership, youth development focused on employment pathways and family support.

The privately-owned business has supplied products to New Zealand's biggest industrial and construction projects since 1920.

Over the years, Asmuss products have been used to construct the South Stand cover at Eden Park Stadium, Victoria Park tunnel, the Forsyth Barr Stadium, and more recently Lyttelton Port Rebuild and the America's Cup wharf extension.

Asmuss has also played a fundamental role in supplying specialised pipe, valves and fittings to multiple projects, including the Central Plans Irrigation scheme, the $1.2 billion Central Interceptor project and Waiari Water Scheme in Bay of Plenty.

The company says that despite being instrumental in the nation's infrastructure, Asmuss has kept a low profile, reflecting its humble values.

Now the company is planning to give back to people in the local communities in which it operates – Auckland, Hamilton, Kawerau, Lower Hutt, Tauranga, Taupo, New Plymouth, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin.

"The Asmuss Charitable Trust has been established to ensure we continue in our commitment to create a stronger New Zealand by helping our customers, communities and people succeed," says Asmuss CEO Dean Brown.

Asmuss is one of the few companies in New Zealand that holds a fifth-generation legacy.

"The stability of ownership and conservative financial management over the years have certainly helped Asmuss endure many storms, enabling the business to overcome some of the biggest challenges of the period – including World War II, when Alan Asmuss, a third-generation family member died at war, recession times, and most recently the Covid-19 pandemic."

Brown says Asmuss is playing a crucial role in supplying industries that are the 'engine rooms' to get New Zealand back on track post-Covid and will help New Zealand navigate its way out of a recession.

Throughout Asmuss' long history, the Asmuss family (still shareholders in the business) have continued reinvestment and smart acquisitions which resulted in a comprehensive offering, a head office in Auckland, 10 branches nationwide and polythene pipe manufacturing operations in Hamilton.

Last year, Asmuss amalgamated all four brands (HJ Asmuss & Co, Asmuss Plastic Systems and Asmuss Water Systems, Asmuss South Island) and is now trading under one unifying brand – Asmuss Steel and Flow Control.