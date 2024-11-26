Advertisement
Arrest made after aggravated robbery at Hamilton East bar

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
A 31-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton East bar on November 25. Photo / NZME

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged aggravated robbery at a Hamilton East bar on Monday.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

In a statement police said they were called to a Cook St bar at about 12.25pm following reports that a man had arrived and presented a knife to the bartender, demanding and taking money.

He fled the scene in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen earlier and police say this vehicle was later found abandoned in a carpark off Old Farm Rd, Hamilton East.

A police dog unit responded and tracked the alleged offender to Clyde St, locating a number of discarded items of clothing along the way.

A 31-year-old man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on charges of aggravated robbery, being unlawfully in a building, driving whilst suspended (third and subsequent), and unlawfully converts a vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee commended responding staff and said it was a “well co-ordinated response”. He said the alleged offender was swiftly arrested and the cash recovered.

”There is no place for this offending in our community, this [alleged] offender showed little regard for others, attempting to profit from violent crime,” he said.

”We want the community to feel and be safe, and we will continue our work to ensure that is the case.”

If anyone witnesses any unlawful or suspicious activity, you can contact police or call 111 if it is happening now or if there is an immediate risk to people or property.

Information can also be reported online or via 105.


