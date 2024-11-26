A 31-year-old man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton East bar on November 25. Photo / NZME

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged aggravated robbery at a Hamilton East bar on Monday.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

In a statement police said they were called to a Cook St bar at about 12.25pm following reports that a man had arrived and presented a knife to the bartender, demanding and taking money.

He fled the scene in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen earlier and police say this vehicle was later found abandoned in a carpark off Old Farm Rd, Hamilton East.

A police dog unit responded and tracked the alleged offender to Clyde St, locating a number of discarded items of clothing along the way.