Te Awamutu Armistice Day Service 2023. Photo / Dean Taylor

Saturday was Armistice Day 2023, marked in Te Awamutu by a wreath laying service at Te Awamutu’s Cenotaph, Anzac Green at 11am - the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month.

MC Graham Smith conducted proceedings, with assistance from Parade Commander Alan Whitiora, Te Awamutu Community Cadets and fellow Te Awamutu RSA executive members.

MC Graham Smith gets the Te Awamutu Armstice Day 2023 service under way. Photo / Dean Taylor

The mihi was presented by Adam Te Huia and Padre Murray Olson conducted the opening prayer and the Benediction.

The mihi from Te Awamutu RSA executive committee member Adam Te Huia. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Brass played the accompaniment for the New Zealand National Anthem and God Save the King, with The Musical Allsorts leading the singing.

Musical Allsorts lead the singing. Photo / Dean Taylor

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Te Awamutu RSA, Waipā District Council, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi Community Board and other veteran deployments.

Dedication from Lou Brown (left), accompanied by MC Graham Smith. Photo / Dean Taylor

Councillor and veteran Lou Brown presented the dedication followed by RSA executive committee member and veteran Daniel van der Hulst reciting the poem In Flanders Fields by poet and soldier John McCrae.

In Flanders Fields by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae recited by Te Awamutu RSA executive committee member Daniel van der Hulst. Photo / Dean Taylor

This was followed by bugler Stuart Lindsay playing The Last Post as the flag was lowered.

Last Post and Reveille was played by Stuart Lindsay. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Ode was read by Te Huia and RSA president Peter Watson.

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them.”

We will remember them.

As Linsay played Reveille the flag was raised and the service concluded with thanks from Te Awamutu RSA to everyone who had attended, laid wreaths and taken part in the memorial event.

Te Awamutu Brass provided the accompaniment for the National Anthem and God Save the King. Photo / Dean Taylor

