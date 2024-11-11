On the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, the Taupō Army Cadet Unit stood guard for the first time in over 10 years.
The unit is part of the New Zealand Cadet Forces, a volunteer organisation that works in partnership with the New Zealand Defence Force and provides military-style leadership, personal development opportunities and adventure-based training to youth.
The Taupō & Turangi Herald shared the local unit’s story last week.
The Armistice Day Ceremony was held on Monday at the Cenotaph with around 40 Returned Servicemen and women, families and supporters in attendance.
St Andrew’s Anglican Church minister Robert Kereopa conducted the service with RSA president Phil Greene and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas also attending the event.