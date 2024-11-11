Advertisement
Armistice Day 2024: Taupō Army Cadets stand guard for first time in years

By Chris Marshall &
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Taupo's Army Cadet Unit stood guard for the first time in over 10 years. Photo / Chris Marshall

On the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour, the Taupō Army Cadet Unit stood guard for the first time in over 10 years.

The unit is part of the New Zealand Cadet Forces, a volunteer organisation that works in partnership with the New Zealand Defence Force and provides military-style leadership, personal development opportunities and adventure-based training to youth.

The Taupō & Turangi Herald shared the local unit’s story last week.

The Armistice Day Ceremony was held on Monday at the Cenotaph with around 40 Returned Servicemen and women, families and supporters in attendance.

St Andrew’s Anglican Church minister Robert Kereopa conducted the service with RSA president Phil Greene and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas also attending the event.

It was cool but fine weather and the cadets acquitted themselves well and were congratulated on their bearing and discipline by those present.

Unit leader second-lieutenant Clare Ngatai said it all went really well, despite everyone involved being very nervous since it was the first time they stood guard for most of them.

“They nailed it. They did so well, I’m so proud of them. We received positive feedback from the community and veterans, they were so pleased to see it being back. It was a good warm-up for Anzac Day,” Ngatai said.

“We didn’t have a full brigade due to school and exams, but we had enough [people] to pull it off.”

Devin Taylor, Malin Burley, Mason Hamilton and Sarge Moxon, led by warrant officer Jasmin Penberthy, were all part of the ceremony to honour and reflect on the service and sacrifice of New Zealanders who served in wars and peacekeeping operations.

Visitor-wise, Ngatai said it had also been a good turnout.

“It was way more than in previous years, probably one of the biggest I’ve seen in Taupō.”

While the commemoration has been held every year, this year was the first time in several years that the local cadet unit stood guard with authentic drill rifles.

