It was cool but fine weather and the cadets acquitted themselves well and were congratulated on their bearing and discipline by those present.

Unit leader second-lieutenant Clare Ngatai said it all went really well, despite everyone involved being very nervous since it was the first time they stood guard for most of them.

“They nailed it. They did so well, I’m so proud of them. We received positive feedback from the community and veterans, they were so pleased to see it being back. It was a good warm-up for Anzac Day,” Ngatai said.

“We didn’t have a full brigade due to school and exams, but we had enough [people] to pull it off.”

Devin Taylor, Malin Burley, Mason Hamilton and Sarge Moxon, led by warrant officer Jasmin Penberthy, were all part of the ceremony to honour and reflect on the service and sacrifice of New Zealanders who served in wars and peacekeeping operations.

Visitor-wise, Ngatai said it had also been a good turnout.

“It was way more than in previous years, probably one of the biggest I’ve seen in Taupō.”

While the commemoration has been held every year, this year was the first time in several years that the local cadet unit stood guard with authentic drill rifles.