The winner of each regional event will go through to the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge in Christchurch in May. Photo / Supplied

Building apprentices from across Waikato will battle it out in Hamilton on April 1 at the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM.

Competing for the Waikato’s title and a spot in the national final, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours that will put their skills to the test.

In this year’s challenge, each apprentice will build a fort, the plans for which were revealed one week ahead of the competition. The day-long challenge requires proficiency in a raft of carpentry skills, with a focus on attention to detail and time management.

A judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators will assess each apprentice’s technical skills and technique, the quality of their workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly, and ability to work to a detailed plan – all while working against the clock. Each fort must meet minimum safety standards.

The event at Wintec Trades Campus, 51 Akoranga Rd, Avalon, Hamilton, is open to the public. It begins at 8am but the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with Waikato’s Apprentice Challenge winner being announced around 5pm.

The Waikato event is one of 20 regional NZ Certified Builders challenges being held around the country on the day.