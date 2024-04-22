A tree planting event with Greening Taupō will close the Trail Festival on Sunday.

Anzac Day services, Thursday, April 25

Taupō

● Dawn Service, 6am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal - Warrant Officer Class Two [WO2] Lawrence Colvin Army Command School at 5.40am, at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 5.50am. Full-service dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

● Taupō Cemetery Service, 9am, Taupō Services Cemetery, Rickit St

● Taupō Civic Service, 10.30am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal - Master Air Loadmaster [M/ALM] (Rtd) Donald Kerr, RNZAF - at 10.15am, at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 10.25am. Full-service dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

Southern Lake Taupō

● Waihi Civic Service, 6am, Waihi Marae, Waihi Village

● Tūrangi Cemetery Service, 10.30am, Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd

● Tūrangi Civic Service, 11am Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

Mangakino

● Mangakino Cemetery Service, 10am, Mangakino Services Cemetery, Lake Rd

● Mangakino Civic Service, 11am, Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd





Other events

● Taupō Trail Festival, April 26–28, various venues

Taupō's first-ever Trail Festival arrives this weekend, with events for every outdoor sports lover. From a kids’ Craters mountain bike loop, an orienteering Rogaine and a night run/walk with a laser show, there’s something for all ages and levels. Food trucks, a kids’ activity zone and a wellness tent give opportunities for a break, and the event closes with a tree planting with Greening Taupō. For more information, go to taupotrailfestival.co.nz.

● Tūrangi Safety Day, April 27, 11am–2pm, Bayleys carpark

Join Tūrangi’s emergency services and other organisations for a family fun day. St John, Police and Coastguard will bring vehicles for photos and Tūrangi Fire will demonstrate how they extinguish fires. LandSAR, Civil Defence, ACC, Community Patrols New Zealand and more will be available to chat about what they do and how they can help locals, and there will be giveaways and a sausage sizzle.

● Earth Day 2024 Litter Pick Up, April 27 10am–12pm, Floatplane carpark on Redoubt St

Join Taupō District Council for a lakefront clean-up to celebrate Earth Day. Earth Day is a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, encouraging us to come together and take action to protect the place we love. We will be celebrating Papatūā nuku and our beautiful district with a litter pickup. All supplies will be provided – just bring along your water bottle and wear closed-toe shoes. We’ll focus on collecting all the little bits of rubbish that can be so damaging to our lake’s ecosystem – things like cigarette butts, small plastic wrappers, and other microplastics. To say thank you for your efforts we’ll be whipping up fresh Earth Day-themed pancakes.