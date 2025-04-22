A setting at an Anzac Day Dawn Service at Hamilton's Memorial Park. Photo / Maryana Garcia
Hamilton
More than 5000 poppies will be installed on the corner of Memorial Drive and Anzac Parade and the Fields of Remembrance Trust will place 350 white crosses in Memorial Park to acknowledge the Hamiltonians lost in conflict. Both the crosses and the poppies will be installed on Thursday and will be removed on Saturday, April 26.
Dawn Service, 6am at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park, on Memorial Drive
The parade will leave the corner of Victoria St and Anzac Parade at 5.50am. The service finishes around 6.40am. After the service, the Waikato Rivertones Chorus and Salvation Army Band will perform at the Cenotaph.
There will be big screens in the park that will show the service, meaning people can follow the event from further back in Memorial Park.
The service will go ahead regardless of weather conditions.
Civic Service, 10am at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park, on Memorial Drive
The civic parade will leave from the corner of Anzac Parade and Memorial Drive at 9.50am. The service finishes at around 11.15am. Following the civic service, the Hamilton Brass Band and the Waikato Rivertones Chorus perform at the Cenotaph.
There will be big screens in the park that will show the service, meaning people can follow the event from further back in Memorial Park.
The service will go ahead regardless of weather conditions.
Cambridge
Dawn Service, 6am, outside Cambridge Town Hall
The service will start at 6am, after a muster at 5.45am on the eastern side of the Town Hall Piazza.
There is no indoor wet weather option, and the parade will go ahead no matter the weather.
Civic Commemorative Service, 9am outside on the Town Hall Piazza
The Civic Service, including a parade, will be followed by the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph. Families are invited to lay a wreath after the official ones have been placed.
In the event of bad weather, the Town Hall may be used, but attendance will be limited due to space restrictions.
If you would like to take part in the Civic Service parade, please meet on Alpha St, outside the Onyx Restaurant, by 8.30am. Group leaders and markers should report to the parade marshal at 8.20am, also outside the Onyx Restaurant.
Extra mobility parking will be available for those who need it in Kirkwood St for both services. Please note that there will be limited seating for older veterans at the dawn service.
Te Awamutu
Dawn Parade, 6am at Sunken Cross War Memorial, Mutu St
Returned service and members of uniformed groups will parade from the RSA Clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St at 5.45am. Light refreshment will be available at the RSA clubrooms after the service.
The wet weather venue will be at the RSA Clubrooms.
Te Awamutu Cemetery Flag-raising ceremony, 7.45am
Veterans and members of the public are welcome to attend.
Civic Commemorative Service, 11am at theWar Memorial, Anzac Green
Members of the public are invited to join the returned and service personnel. Returned service and members of uniformed groups will parade at the RSA Clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, at 10.45 am.
The RSA requests that medals be worn during the ceremony. Family members wearing medals on behalf of deceased service personnel should place them on the right side of the chest.
Wreaths will be laid at the memorial. Organisations wishing to place official wreaths must report to the marshal on Teasdale St upon arrival at the Cenotaph. The RSA Clubrooms will be open to all members, invited guests and members of affiliated clubs starting at 1pm. The restaurant will be available and entertainment will be provided.
Morrinsville
Dawn Service, 6am at the Morrinsville RSA, 27 Studholme St
Please assemble by 5.45am in the RSA carpark. There will be a three-round blank-volley fire by the WWII Historical Reenactment Society. Breakfast will be served in the club after the service and all are welcome. Morrinsville RSA will be open to the public all day with food, drinks and entertainment on offer.
Civic Service, 10.30am at the Cenotaph in Howie Park
If it’s raining there will be no parade and the service will be held at Morrinsville Events Centre. Everyone involved in the parade is asked to meet at the Events Centre at 10am.
Dawn Service, 6am at Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St
Assembly for the parade is at 5.30am at Matamata RSA. There will be a breakfast afterwards at the Matamata RSA, $10 per head with all proceeds to veterans’ welfare. There will also be a parade at the Matamata Cemetery, Peria Rd at 8.30am.
Civic Service, 9.30am atMatamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St
The parade will muster at the Farmers carpark at 9.20am.
Te Aroha
Dawn Service, 6am at the War Memorial on Kenrick St
The dawn parade will muster on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover at 5.45am. People are welcome to return to the RSA after the service where breakfast will be served and donations are welcome.
Civic Service, 10.30am atthe War Memorial on Kenrick St
The parade will muster at 10.15am on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover. If it is raining, the service will be held at the RSA.
Ngāruawāhia
Dawn service, 6am at the Field of Remembrance, Great South Rd
Attendees are invited to either go straight to the Field of Remembrance or to go to the Fire Station for the march. Gather from 5.30am. After the service the community is invited back to the Ngāruawāhia RSA for a light breakfast.
Civic service, 11am at Ngaaruawaahia War Memorial Hall, Galileo St
Please be seated by 10.45am. Following the service, there will be a march to The Point Cenotaph where the public are invited to attend the laying of the wreaths. Guests can then march back to the Ngaaruawaahia RSA (Market St) for a light lunch.
People can gather from 5.30am at Huntly RSA, 42 William St. The march to the Cenotaph will start at 5.45am. The parade will return to the RSA at 7.15am and leave the RSA to muster for service at Kimihia Cemetery at 7.30am.
Dawn Service, 6am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre
Please gather at 5.45am at Sealey St, outside BNZ for the Dawn Parade, which will march along Pollen St, turn left on to Mary St and proceed to the Civic Centre for the service. Afterwards, there will be a breakfast at Thames Bowling Club on Mackay St.
Civic Service, 10am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre
Please gather at9.45am at Sealey St, outside BNZ for the civic parade. Route as above. After the service, there will be refreshments at the Thames Bowling Club on Mackay St.
Sunrise flag-raising and service, 6.30am at Whangamata Surf Club
Breakfast afterwards at Blackies at Williamson Park.
Civic Parade, 10.20am at council offices, Port Rd
At 9.20am, Beach Hop vehicles will drive RSA members to the start of the parade. The parade will be led by the Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums. Following the parade, there will be a wreath-laying at 11am at Whangamata War Memorial Hall, Port Rd. Afterwards, there will be a light lunch and entertainment at the RSA Clubrooms.
Ngātea
Dawn Service, 6am atHauraki Plains College, Ngātea
Civic Service, 11.30am at Ngātea War Memorial Hall
Civic Service, 10am at Tīrau War Memorial Hall, Main Rd
Taupō
Dawn Service, 6am a the Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre
All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal at 5.40am at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 5.50am. Full service-dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.
Cemetery Service, 9am at Taupō Services Cemetery, Rickit St
Civic Service, 10.30am at the Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre
Those wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal at 10.15am at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 10.25am. Full service-dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.
The service is supported by the NZ Army with soldiers on parade, a catafalque guard, an Army bugler and flag marshals. All are welcome to attend.
Te Kūiti
Dawn Service, 6am at Te Kūiti Pā, Awakino Rd
Attendees are asked to assemble at the Awakino Rd entranceway at 5.45am and wait to be called onto the pā. Then, they will move to the Memorial Monument on the pā, where the ceremony will take place at 6am. A light breakfast will be provided to attendees following the service.
Civic Memorial Service, 7am at Les Munro Centre, King St East
The parade will assemble at The Lines Company, corner of King St East and Taupiri St at 7am and march to the Les Munro Centre at 7.15am. The service will be held at 7.30am, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph. Attendees not participating in the parade are requested to be seated in the Les Munro Centre by 7.20am. Service organisations, Guiding and Cub members, and members of the public are invited to join the parade. Please assemble behind the RSA contingent.
Dawn service, 6am at Te Kauwhata Memorial, 10 Saleyard Rd
Assembly for the parade is at 5.45am outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage. The service commences at 6am at the Te Kauwhata Memorial.
Civil service, 11am at Te Kauwhata Memorial, 10 Saleyard Rd
Assembly for the parade is at 10.30am outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage along the way. At the end of the service, the parade will march to the bottom of the Te Kauwhata War Memorial Domain, where attendees are invited to lay a poppy. This will be followed by a light lunch at the Te Kauwhata Lions RSA Hall.
Pōkeno
Service, 9am, 1 Market Rd
The parade will assemble near the railway line at 1 Market Rd, march along Market Rd to the Cenotaph for the service, and on to morning tea in Pōkeno Hall.
The muster for the parade will be at 5.30am. Returned service personnel are asked to wear their medals and decorations. Descendants of returned service personnel are asked to wear medals on the right upper portion of their apparel.
Kaiaua
Service, 7am at Ruaoneone, Urupa, F Lowry Rd, Whakatiwai
Coromandel Town
Civic Service, 10am, Memorial Reserve, 355 Kapanga Rd
The service will be followed by morning tea at The Club, 190 Woollams Ave.
Please gather at Mercury Bay RSA at 5.45am for the Dawn Parade, which marches to Memorial Park, where the service will take place. The muster for the parade is 30min prior at the Mercury Bay Club carpark, Cook Drive.
Pauanui
Dawn Service, 6am on the beach
Please assemble at 5.45am at the beach adjacent to Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club. If it is wet, the venue will be Pauanui Sport and Recreation Club. Paying breakfast is available afterwards at Pauanui Club, 31 Sheppard Ave.
Tapu
Dawn Service, 6am at the Cenotaph, Tapu Hall
Please gather for the dawn parade at 5.45am at Tapu Fire Station. Breakfast provided afterwards.
Returned services and members of the public who would like to parade, assemble at 12.45pm at the Kāwhia Town Hall
Tokaanu
Service, 6am at Tokaanu Marae, Puanga St
Tūrangi
Cemetery Service, 10.30am at Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd
Civic Service, 11am at Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA
All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre, to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.
Kuratau
Sunset Service, 5pm at Omori Kuratau Community Hall, 220 Omori Rd
Cemetery Service, 10am at Mangakino Services Cemetery, Lake Rd
Civic Service, 11am at Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd
Piopio
Civic Memorial Service, 11am at Village Green
Attendees are asked to assemble at corner of Tui and Huia Sts at 10.45am for a march to the Village Green, where the service will be held. Tea and coffee will be available to attendees following the service. Members of the public are also invited to bring wreaths to lay at the Cenotaph. In the case of bad weather, the service will be held in the Memorial Hall.
Awakino
Civic Memorial Service, 11am at Awakino Memorial Hall, Briscoe St
Local service organisations and the public are invited to join the Returned Servicemen of Awakino and the surrounding district for the Anzac Day Memorial Service. A light luncheon will be available to attendees following the service.