There will be big screens in the park that will show the service, meaning people can follow the event from further back in Memorial Park.

The service will go ahead regardless of weather conditions.

Civic Service, 10am at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park, on Memorial Drive

The civic parade will leave from the corner of Anzac Parade and Memorial Drive at 9.50am. The service finishes at around 11.15am. Following the civic service, the Hamilton Brass Band and the Waikato Rivertones Chorus perform at the Cenotaph.

The civic ceremony at Hamilton's Memorial Park in 2024. Photo / Maryana Garcia

There will be big screens in the park that will show the service, meaning people can follow the event from further back in Memorial Park.

The service will go ahead regardless of weather conditions.

Cambridge

Dawn Service, 6am, outside Cambridge Town Hall

The service will start at 6am, after a muster at 5.45am on the eastern side of the Town Hall Piazza.

There is no indoor wet weather option, and the parade will go ahead no matter the weather.

Civic Commemorative Service, 9am outside on the Town Hall Piazza

The Civic Service, including a parade, will be followed by the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph. Families are invited to lay a wreath after the official ones have been placed.

In the event of bad weather, the Town Hall may be used, but attendance will be limited due to space restrictions.

Service personnel at the Te Awamutu Anzac Day Civic Service. Photo / Dean Taylor

If you would like to take part in the Civic Service parade, please meet on Alpha St, outside the Onyx Restaurant, by 8.30am. Group leaders and markers should report to the parade marshal at 8.20am, also outside the Onyx Restaurant.

Extra mobility parking will be available for those who need it in Kirkwood St for both services. Please note that there will be limited seating for older veterans at the dawn service.

Te Awamutu

Dawn Parade, 6am at Sunken Cross War Memorial, Mutu St

Returned service and members of uniformed groups will parade from the RSA Clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St at 5.45am. Light refreshment will be available at the RSA clubrooms after the service.

The wet weather venue will be at the RSA Clubrooms.

Te Awamutu Cemetery Flag-raising ceremony, 7.45am

Veterans and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Civic Commemorative Service, 11am at the War Memorial, Anzac Green

Members of the public are invited to join the returned and service personnel. Returned service and members of uniformed groups will parade at the RSA Clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, at 10.45 am.

The RSA requests that medals be worn during the ceremony. Family members wearing medals on behalf of deceased service personnel should place them on the right side of the chest.

Wreaths will be laid at the memorial. Organisations wishing to place official wreaths must report to the marshal on Teasdale St upon arrival at the Cenotaph. The RSA Clubrooms will be open to all members, invited guests and members of affiliated clubs starting at 1pm. The restaurant will be available and entertainment will be provided.

Morrinsville

Dawn Service, 6am at the Morrinsville RSA, 27 Studholme St

Please assemble by 5.45am in the RSA carpark. There will be a three-round blank-volley fire by the WWII Historical Reenactment Society. Breakfast will be served in the club after the service and all are welcome. Morrinsville RSA will be open to the public all day with food, drinks and entertainment on offer.

Civic Service, 10.30am at the Cenotaph in Howie Park

If it’s raining there will be no parade and the service will be held at Morrinsville Events Centre. Everyone involved in the parade is asked to meet at the Events Centre at 10am.

Matamata

Dawn Service, 6am at Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St

Assembly for the parade is at 5.30am at Matamata RSA. There will be a breakfast afterwards at the Matamata RSA, $10 per head with all proceeds to veterans’ welfare. There will also be a parade at the Matamata Cemetery, Peria Rd at 8.30am.

Civic Service, 9.30am at Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St

The parade will muster at the Farmers carpark at 9.20am.

Te Aroha

Dawn Service, 6am at the War Memorial on Kenrick St

The dawn parade will muster on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover at 5.45am. People are welcome to return to the RSA after the service where breakfast will be served and donations are welcome.

Civic Service, 10.30am at the War Memorial on Kenrick St

The parade will muster at 10.15am on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover. If it is raining, the service will be held at the RSA.

Anzac Day services will be held from Tuakau to Waiouru. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Ngāruawāhia

Dawn service, 6am at the Field of Remembrance, Great South Rd

Attendees are invited to either go straight to the Field of Remembrance or to go to the Fire Station for the march. Gather from 5.30am. After the service the community is invited back to the Ngāruawāhia RSA for a light breakfast.

Civic service, 11am at Ngaaruawaahia War Memorial Hall, Galileo St

Please be seated by 10.45am. Following the service, there will be a march to The Point Cenotaph where the public are invited to attend the laying of the wreaths. Guests can then march back to the Ngaaruawaahia RSA (Market St) for a light lunch.

Huntly

Dawn Service, 6am at the Cenotaph, Wight St

People can gather from 5.30am at Huntly RSA, 42 William St. The march to the Cenotaph will start at 5.45am. The parade will return to the RSA at 7.15am and leave the RSA to muster for service at Kimihia Cemetery at 7.30am.

Paeroa

Dawn Service, 6am at the Cenotaph, Primrose Hill

Civic Service, 9.15am at Paeroa War Memorial Hall

Waihī

Dawn Service, 6am at Waihī RSA

Wreath-laying, 8am at Waihī Cemetery

Service, 9am at Gilmour Reserve, Waihī

Civic Service, 11am at Waihī Memorial Hall

Thames

Dawn Service, 6am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre

Please gather at 5.45am at Sealey St, outside BNZ for the Dawn Parade, which will march along Pollen St, turn left on to Mary St and proceed to the Civic Centre for the service. Afterwards, there will be a breakfast at Thames Bowling Club on Mackay St.

Civic Service, 10am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre

Please gather at 9.45am at Sealey St, outside BNZ for the civic parade. Route as above. After the service, there will be refreshments at the Thames Bowling Club on Mackay St.

Whangamatā

Sunrise flag-raising and service, 6.30am at Whangamata Surf Club

Breakfast afterwards at Blackies at Williamson Park.

Civic Parade, 10.20am at council offices, Port Rd

At 9.20am, Beach Hop vehicles will drive RSA members to the start of the parade. The parade will be led by the Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums. Following the parade, there will be a wreath-laying at 11am at Whangamata War Memorial Hall, Port Rd. Afterwards, there will be a light lunch and entertainment at the RSA Clubrooms.

Ngātea

Dawn Service, 6am at Hauraki Plains College, Ngātea

Civic Service, 11.30am at Ngātea War Memorial Hall

Raglan

Service, 11am at the Cenotaph, Bow St

Refreshments will be served at the RSA Club following the service.

Tokoroa

Dawn Service, 6am at Tokoroa Club, Chambers St

Civic Service, 9am at the council building, Torphin Cres

Putāruru

Dawn Service, 6am at Overdale St heading towards the Garden of Memories

Civic Service, 10am at The Plaza, Kensington St

Tīrau

Civic Service, 10am at Tīrau War Memorial Hall, Main Rd

Taupō

Dawn Service, 6am a the Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal at 5.40am at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 5.50am. Full service-dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

Cemetery Service, 9am at Taupō Services Cemetery, Rickit St

Civic Service, 10.30am at the Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

Those wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal at 10.15am at the rear carpark of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 10.25am. Full service-dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

Waiouru

Civic Service, 11am at the National Army Museum

The service is supported by the NZ Army with soldiers on parade, a catafalque guard, an Army bugler and flag marshals. All are welcome to attend.

Te Kūiti

Dawn Service, 6am at Te Kūiti Pā, Awakino Rd

Attendees are asked to assemble at the Awakino Rd entranceway at 5.45am and wait to be called onto the pā. Then, they will move to the Memorial Monument on the pā, where the ceremony will take place at 6am. A light breakfast will be provided to attendees following the service.

Civic Memorial Service, 7am at Les Munro Centre, King St East

The parade will assemble at The Lines Company, corner of King St East and Taupiri St at 7am and march to the Les Munro Centre at 7.15am. The service will be held at 7.30am, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph. Attendees not participating in the parade are requested to be seated in the Les Munro Centre by 7.20am. Service organisations, Guiding and Cub members, and members of the public are invited to join the parade. Please assemble behind the RSA contingent.

Other Communities

Te Kauwhata

Dawn service, 6am at Te Kauwhata Memorial, 10 Saleyard Rd

Assembly for the parade is at 5.45am outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage. The service commences at 6am at the Te Kauwhata Memorial.

Civil service, 11am at Te Kauwhata Memorial, 10 Saleyard Rd

Assembly for the parade is at 10.30am outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage along the way. At the end of the service, the parade will march to the bottom of the Te Kauwhata War Memorial Domain, where attendees are invited to lay a poppy. This will be followed by a light lunch at the Te Kauwhata Lions RSA Hall.

Pōkeno

Service, 9am, 1 Market Rd

The parade will assemble near the railway line at 1 Market Rd, march along Market Rd to the Cenotaph for the service, and on to morning tea in Pōkeno Hall.

Port Waikato

Service, 9am at Port Waikato Fire Brigade

Tuakau

Civic Service, 11am, at Tuakau Town Hall

The parade will assemble at 10.45am, starting at the Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club, walking down Madill St, turning left on to George St, past Central Park to the Tuakau Town Hall.

Maramarua

Civic Service, 9am at Monument Rd

Attendees are asked to assemble at the Cenotaph at 8.45am. If raining, it will be held at the Maramarua Hall.

Mercer

Dawn Service, 6am at Mercer Turret, 9 Roose Rd in front of the old Mercer Fire Station.

Kaihere/Pātetonga

Service, 9.30 am at Kaihere Hall

Kerepēhi

Dawn Service, 6am at Kerepēhi War Memorial Hall

The muster for the parade will be at 5.30am. Returned service personnel are asked to wear their medals and decorations. Descendants of returned service personnel are asked to wear medals on the right upper portion of their apparel.

Kaiaua

Service, 7am at Ruaoneone, Urupa, F Lowry Rd, Whakatiwai

Coromandel Town

Civic Service, 10am, Memorial Reserve, 355 Kapanga Rd

The service will be followed by morning tea at The Club, 190 Woollams Ave.

Whitianga

Dawn Service, 6am at Soldier’s Memorial Park

Please gather at Mercury Bay RSA at 5.45am for the Dawn Parade, which marches to Memorial Park, where the service will take place. The muster for the parade is 30min prior at the Mercury Bay Club carpark, Cook Drive.

Pauanui

Dawn Service, 6am on the beach

Please assemble at 5.45am at the beach adjacent to Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club. If it is wet, the venue will be Pauanui Sport and Recreation Club. Paying breakfast is available afterwards at Pauanui Club, 31 Sheppard Ave.

Tapu

Dawn Service, 6am at the Cenotaph, Tapu Hall

Please gather for the dawn parade at 5.45am at Tapu Fire Station. Breakfast provided afterwards.

Tairua

Dawn Service, 6am at Ex-Servicemen’s Cemetery, Main Rd

Please assemble at the Soldiers Wall at 5.45am.

Matarangi

Civic Service, 11am, outside Matarangi Fire Station

Please gather for the parade muster at 10.30am at the corner of Cordyline Cres and Ake Ake Ave. March to the fire station at 10.45am.

Cooks Beach

Dawn Service, 6am at the fire station, 26 Banks St

The service will be followed by a gold-coin breakfast.

Hahei

Civic Service, 10.30am at Kotare Reserve Memorial Garden, Pa Rd.

Eureka

Service, 10am at the Cenotaph, Eureka Hall, 1298 SH 26

Please arrive at 9.45am. The service will be followed by morning tea in the hall.

Gordonton

Dawn service, 6am at the Cenotaph, Gordonton Hall, 1024 Gordonton Rd (SH1B)

Service will be followed by morning tea in the hall.

Walton

Community Civic Service, 11am at Walton Hall, Main Rd

The service will be followed by a parade marching to the local cenotaph for the laying of wreaths.

Kihikihi

Service, 8.30am at Kihikihi War Memorial

Pirongia

Dawn Service, 6am at Pirongia Memorial Hall, Franklin St

Organised groups who would like to march need to assemble at 5.45am at the Five Stags carpark. Light refreshments will be served in the hall after the service.

Ōhaupō

Service, 10am at Ōhaupō Memorial Hall, Great South Rd

Kāwhia

Service, 1pm at War Memorial, Pouewe St

Returned services and members of the public who would like to parade, assemble at 12.45pm at the Kāwhia Town Hall

Tokaanu

Service, 6am at Tokaanu Marae, Puanga St

Tūrangi

Cemetery Service, 10.30am at Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd

Civic Service, 11am at Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members wishing to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre, to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

Kuratau

Sunset Service, 5pm at Omori Kuratau Community Hall, 220 Omori Rd

Mangakino

Cemetery Service, 10am at Mangakino Services Cemetery, Lake Rd

Civic Service, 11am at Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd

Piopio

Civic Memorial Service, 11am at Village Green

Attendees are asked to assemble at corner of Tui and Huia Sts at 10.45am for a march to the Village Green, where the service will be held. Tea and coffee will be available to attendees following the service. Members of the public are also invited to bring wreaths to lay at the Cenotaph. In the case of bad weather, the service will be held in the Memorial Hall.

Awakino

Civic Memorial Service, 11am at Awakino Memorial Hall, Briscoe St

Local service organisations and the public are invited to join the Returned Servicemen of Awakino and the surrounding district for the Anzac Day Memorial Service. A light luncheon will be available to attendees following the service.

Pukeatua

Service, April 27, 11am at Pukeatua Memorial Church

Tokanui

Service, April 27 at 1.30pm at Tokanui Cemetery