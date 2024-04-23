Warrant Officer Class 1 Carlo De Negri will pay participate in the Anzac service at Gallipoli, where his great-grandfather fought. Photo / NZDF

Warrant Officer Class 1 Carlo De Negri will pay participate in the Anzac service at Gallipoli, where his great-grandfather fought. Photo / NZDF

Warrant Officer Class 1 (WO1) Carlo De Negri, of Tūrangi, is aiming to “close a little family loop” by travelling to Gallipoli in Turkey for Anzac Day commemorations.

De Negri is a career soldier who is making the trip to pay his respects to his great-grand-uncle, Teira Meti Kingi, who died in 1915 at Chunuk Bair.

Other members of the family also saw active service, including another great grand uncle, Henare Mete Kingi, who was killed in the Battle of the Somme, and De Negri’s great-grandfather, Nga Paki Mete Kingi who survived service at Gallipoli.

De Negri was able to commemorate Henare Mete Kingi during the 2016 Somme centenary commemorations in France and now looked forward to marking the service of his great-grandfather, who returned to New Zealand after his tour.

“My great-grandfather named his two daughters after the areas where his brothers passed away – Fleur is my great-aunt and my nanna is Dardenella, named after the Dardenelles.”

De Negri said his great-aunt and nanna never got to visit the places they were named for, so the trip was on behalf of the whole whānau.

“This is definitely a pilgrimage for myself. It’s good to close the loop after getting to travel to the Somme.

“Being able to serve in the same location as they did, as a soldier, it will be a humbling and emotional experience.”

De Negri was born in Tūrangi and spent some of his childhood in Italy and returned to New Zealand to attend school in Whanganui.

He joined the New Zealand Army in 2000 as a gunner with the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery and has been deployed to East Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq during his career.

NZDF Contingent to Gallipoli 2024 - pre deployment training Warrant Officer Carlo De Negri was born in Turangi. Photo / NZDF�

He has spent most of his career based at Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, where he is now a career manager.

A 40-strong contingent representing the NZ Defence Force arrived in Turkey a few days ago to prepare for the Anzac Day ceremonies.

The itinerary has included battlefield tours to educate the members about their predecessors and their bravery in battle.

“Recognising the significance of this event is crucial as it embodies our collective history. If we neglect it, we risk losing the memory of the sacrifices made by those soldiers.

“Without honouring their legacy, their efforts and sacrifices may fade into obscurity, diminishing their profound impact on our lives.”