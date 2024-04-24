Hamilton's Anzac Day Services are expected to attract large crowds. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is expecting large crowds for its Anzac Day services at Memorial Park tomorrow.

Observed on April 25 each year, Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915.

Over the years, Anzac services have evolved to acknowledge New Zealand’s engagement in all conflicts and peacekeeping missions, from World War I until today.

Hamilton’s Anzac Day commemorations will start with a dawn service at Memorial Park’s Cenotaph at 6am. A civic service will be held at the same location at 10am.

The dawn parade will depart from the corner of Victoria Street and Anzac Parade at 5.45am while the civic parade will assemble in Memorial Drive at 9.45am, adjacent to the park gate.

Both services will be led by RSA Chaplain Lance Langley as master of ceremonies and New Zealand Defence Force Air Commodore Shaun Sexton will be a guest speaker at the civic service.

Among the servicemen and women expected to attend this year’s dawn service will be former NZ Army (Infantry Corps) Warrant Officer Class 1 Tony Wright and his wife, former NZ Army (Education Corps) Sergeant Aileen Tough.

The couple said Anzac Day was a time to pause and remember the sacrifice and service of many New Zealanders - and also a chance to catch up with old friends.

“To me it’s the four Rs,” Tough said.

“Respect, remembrance, reflections and reunions. It’s a chance to remember the fallen, to pay our respect to them and come together.”

Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary, who will speak at the civic service, said it was heartening to see the city’s Anzac gatherings grow in size.

“Back when I first started attending Anzac services, everyone could easily fit into Memorial Park. Today, the gatherings are much larger and I think that’s a reflection on how important this day is to all of us.

Hamilton’s Anzac Day commemorations will start with a dawn service at Memorial Park’s Cenotaph at 6am. Photo / Hamilton City Council

“It’s vital that we never forget the sacrifice of our Anzacs and it makes me immensely proud to see all the young people that turn up to commemorate this very special day. It’s so important to pass the baton on to our youth to ensure the Anzac legacy lives on,” O’Leary said.

Large screens will be positioned at each end of Memorial Park so attendees can see and hear proceedings from multiple vantage points. The services will also be live-streamed on the council’s website at hamilton.govt.nz/anzacday.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate will represent the city at Anzac Day services in leper (Ypres), Hamilton’s friendship city in Belgium, this year.

The people of leper and Flanders have tendered Hamilton’s fallen soldiers’ graves for more than 100 years and Ieper also holds a Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate each night.

As in previous years, more than 5000 poppies will be installed on the corner of Memorial Drive and Anzac Parade in Hamilton. The local RSA will also place 350 white crosses in Memorial Park in memory of Hamiltonians lost in conflict.

Anzac Day road closures

A series of road closures around Memorial Park will be in place on Thursday, April 5, from 5am to 1pm.