Hauraki District Council says the new Antenno app will be the most cost-effective way of communicating with ratepayers.

Hauraki District Council has joined 35 local authorities around the country in adding the Antenno app to its communication channels.

On Monday the free app went live in Hauraki to keep ratepayers up to date.

A council spokeswoman said they would pay an annual subscription fee as part of the service provided by Datascape.

“Per month, it equates to less than the cost of one full-page newspaper advert; the amount is significantly less than what we would spend on traditional print media per month with more guarantee of the messages being received.

“With Antenno we have an unlimited use of the app for sending notifications and receiving requests for service each month.”