Andy was New Zealand’s biggest milk tanker fan. He had a very special send-off

RNZ
6 mins to read

Andy on his way to meet the Fonterra tanker. Photo / Tim Collins, RNZ

By RNZ

Milk tankers were Andrew Oliver’s favourite thing in the world. Local tanker drivers knew that Andy – as he was known – wouldn’t go to bed until they had made their nightly visit to his parents’ Te Rapa farm, near Hamilton.

Back in 2019, RNZ’s First Up reported

Save