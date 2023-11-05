The duo is Andrew London on guitar and Kirsten London on bass.

At Kauaeranga Music’s final gig for 2023, the Andrew London Duo will be filling our hearts and the Kauaeranga Hall with exceptional musicianship, laughter, and lyrics that cut to the heart of what it means to be ‘Kiwi’.

Andrew was last here with Too Many Chiefs in September this year. But as a duo, Andrew London (guitars) plays alongside Kirsten London on bass. Their music has elements of blues, folk, country, jazz, western swing and English music hall – all are evident in this show which will be, as always, incredibly entertaining. Laughter is assured.

Throughout four decades of writing, travelling and recording, Andrew London has carved his niche in the Kiwi music business and amassed an enviable army of followers. His quirky songs gently (and sometimes not-so-gently) lampoon our Kiwi obsessions, attitudes and taboos with witty and playful lyrics; poignant, relevant, and easy to identify with.

Recent reviewers of Andrew’s songs have made comparisons to the late John Clarke (who admitted to being an Andrew London fan), and after a recent appearance live on NZ’s National Radio, one commentator remarked “The Andrew London Duo are Flight of the Conchords for rest homes”!

Andrew has finished a handful of new songs which appear on the new ‘Get Back To Work!’ album, and which will feature in this show.

https://andrewlondon.co.nz/

WHAT: The Andrew London Duo

WHEN: Saturday 25th November @ 7:30pm

WHERE: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

TICKETS: Door sales $25

Pre-paid $22 txt: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

or Garden Music, 712 Pollen St, Thames

You can win a double pass to the show, by e-mailing hcpost@nzme.co.nz









