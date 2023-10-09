Te Awamutu Altrusa Home and garden ramble tickets are on sale now.

After 28 years the Altrusa Te Awamutu Home and Garden Ramble is going digital.

This year tickets for the iconic and popular charity event will be available for purchase via the Altrusa Te Awamutu website.

Home and Garden Ramble co-chair Leanne Milligan says it is a bit scary making the move to an online sales platform after years of printing and binding paper tickets, but members are amazed by the website developed by Kelly at Creative Box, and how easy it is to use.

The Ramble, featuring 12 homes and gardens, has something for everyone, with new homes, renovations, established country gardens and town properties. One of the highlights of this annual event is the great variety available.

In addition, many properties will feature arts and crafts for sale.

Each year Altrusa raises money for worthy causes. This year the three beneficiaries are Rewi Street Kindergarten, Assistance Dogs Trust and Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

Milligan says Altrusa is also very fortunate that many local businesses have stepped up to the plate with sponsorship for this event.

“Given the tough economic times facing businesses, their support is especially appreciated,” she says.

Supporters are: Gold Sponsor, Mark Weal (LJ Hooker); Silver Sponsors Team 7, Vayle Hammond (First National) and Ridgeline

Homes, Te Awamutu; Bronze sponsors Findex, Expleo, Aunties Laundromat, The Painting Lady, Flyaway, Campbell Lane, Qubik, Edmonds Judd.

Tickets are available online now at www.altrusateawamutu.co.nz or by calling 871 9819 or 021 139 0377.

