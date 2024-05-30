Alan Empson (left) and his good friend Keith Storey outside the Te Awamutu Events Centre in 2006 when both were awarded the Queen's Service Medal. Photo / Dean Taylor

Alan Jephson Howard Empson, QSM, was born on October 5, 1941, and christened in Old St John’s Te Awamutu, the historic church where he spent a lifetime worshipping and maintaining. He passed away on Tuesday, May 14.

His schooling started at Te Awamutu Primary and he was a boarder in St John’s House at Kings College, Auckland.

The house motto was Religio, Doctrino, Diligentia - True religion, Sound learning and Useful industry - and it appears he put those ideals into practice during his lifetime.

Empson was a man of faith in his Lord, and he also had faith in his fellow man and himself.

He was devoted to the St John’s Anglican Church and in the memorial service much credit was paid to Empson by the church for his incredible input into church matters over decades.

As well as being astute in governance, he was described as someone who would not talk about what needed doing, but would just do it.

Alan Empson was to the forefront of the dairy goat industry.

Reverend Julie Guest said Empson was responsible for just about everything that could be seen in the church, and in Old St John’s, but would often take on tasks and be completely oblivious to his own safety and OSH - although he never injured himself or anyone else.

His work included refurbishing Old St John’s and installing the sprinkler system, remodelling the grounds and removing blackberries to create a carpark and lawn adjacent to the graveyard and helping design and build the parish lounge.

Family was extremely important to Empson. He grew up with a very strong bond with his mother and older sister Mary.

It was explained that his father Howard, in much the same way as his eldest son, was a leader by quietly showing the way.

On April 11, 1966 Alan and Beverley were married in the new St John’s Church.

Beverley is described as the most important person in his life, along with the couple’s five children Ross, Maria, Philip, Katherine and Susan, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The couple settled into a farming life, although Empson’s headmaster was horrified the young man with his University Entrance Certificate didn’t pursue a veterinarian career.

Empson wanted to work the land - and he showed he was both entrepreneurial and innovative - carving a successful career.

Alan Empson.

At the age of 20 he started on his own account with 50 cows, sharemilking for his father. This followed the untimely death of his mother.

No money was borrowed for the first herd, in what is described as his usual way, he used savings and income from sales.

Within a short time there was another change when Empson’s father died and the new couple of just a few months moved to the Cambridge Rd property, known as Thorncombe.

Empson formed a special bond with his father-in-law Jim Onion that saw many innovative farming projects undertaken and completed.

Alan and Bev kept the Onion legacy alive and built on it, making numerous upgrades and extensions over the years including undertaking farm conversions, breaking in swamp land, establishing one of the earliest commercial goat milking herds and branching into asparagus and kiwifruit and other ventures.

All of Empson’s ventures were undertaken with professionalism, and he also set up the packing sheds and bought and operated the machinery to ensure he was on top of the entire process for his export markets.

He loved machinery and could operate all manner of trucks, tractors diggers and bulldozers and also turned his hand to maintenance.

He was instrumental in getting the dairy goat co-operative established with the purchase of a new site, installing milk powder driers and a canning line, and assisting new farmers into the business and making it a success.

Empson’s weakness seemed to be not being able to say no. He would help anyone who needed it and was always ready for a new challenge.

He served five terms as a Waipā District councillor from 1992 to 2007.

Former Mayor Alan Livingstone said Empson’s campaign strategy was non-existent, but that wasn’t a problem: such was the man’s regard and respect in the community he would top the poll each election.

Empson proved vital in building a new local body following recent reforms in his first term and was appointed chair of the Policy Committee, tasked with preparing long-term plans and asset management plans.

He was pragmatic and practical and got results.

Amongst the many projects he was involved in, the one that stood out was the Events Centre and pool.

The site chosen was where the sale yards stood. Quotes were received to clear the site, which Empson thought excessive, so he contracted to undertake the demolition himself at no cost to the council, then sold the salvaged materials and donated the proceeds back to the project.

Being a humble man, the extent of that contribution, and many others were not widely recognised, but that suited Empson.

Tributes were also paid by Te Awamutu Rotary, of which Empson was one of their longest serving members, and from the agricultural sector, with the same message of being fully committed, hands-on, well informed and knowledgeable and always a major driver - but without seeking recognition or reward for himself.

Throughout his lifetime he was an active member of several other organisations, as well as those mentioned, - Young Farmers Club, Junior National Party, Roundabouts, Federated Farmers and New Zealand Co-operative Dairy Company - and he was always one to add value to whatever the cause, but insisted on staying out of the limelight.

In 2006 Empson was awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for all his services to the community - a most deserving recipient.

In his family life relaxation, holidays at The Mount, entertaining or spending quality time with his children and their children was important and a break from his various tasks.

Empson knew how to live life to the full, how to look after his family and serving others and making his community better for him being part of it.

Alan Empson is survived by his wife Beverley, his five children and their families, plus his siblings Mary and Chris and their families.