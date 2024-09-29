The Tokoroa monitoring site, along with Reefton Area School and Timaru’s Anzac Square, had the highest average number of days at 100% or more of the per-year guideline of PM2.5.

The Tokoroa site was also in the top three for highest average daily exceedences of the PM10 standard per year, along with a site in Timaru and one in Arrowtown.

Waikato Regional Council senior scientist Jonathan Caldwell said Tokoroa’s air was polluted because of a mix of social and environmental reasons.

“We do tend to see in some of our lower socioeconomic areas, people tend to rely on burning wood — especially in Tokoroa where there might be easier access to free or cheaper woods,” he said.

This wood may not be properly seasoned and if wood is quite wet, it puts off a lot more particles that pollute the air.

“Also, if your home is not properly insulated, and that’s what we might typically see in some of these lower socioeconomic areas, their homes will be harder to heat so, they may have to burn more fuel to heat the home that’s not properly insulated.”

Added to that is the fact Tokoroa is well inland and gets less wind in winter to blow the pollutants away.

“So, you tend to get inversion layers during the winter where that colder air is trapped below a warmer air above that ... they can’t disperse because wind speeds are very low and so you tend to get those air pollutants accumulating, especially overnight,” Caldwell said.

Other similar-size New Zealand towns close to a coastal area might have the same number of pollutants, but they would be more likely to blow away.

Waikato Regional Council used to fund clean-heat replacements, subsidising new, more efficient wood burners or heat pumps. This fund was cut in the latest regional long-term plan.

The South Waikato District Council could introduce a bylaw to progressively outlaw old wood burners. Rotorua Lakes Council introduced such a bylaw and has had a great improvement in its air quality.

“Rotorua had similar air pollutant problems or air quality as Tokoroa ... and what we’ve seen over that same period of time, since that bylaw has been introduced, is very large improvements in air quality, so the number of exceedances has dropped to pretty much almost zero now,” Caldwell said.

He said it was important for people to know any amount of particles inhaled would affect health, especially if they were vulnerable. He suggested people seek to understand the impact they might be having on their neighbours.

“So, if you have a wood burner and you haven’t really thought too much about how much smoke you’re producing, it’s probably a good idea to — when you light the fire — to go out and go ‘oh, looks quite smoky, maybe I need to do something’.”

If the air looked polluted or smoky, Caldwell suggested avoiding vigorous outdoor activity.

“It’s not a good idea to perhaps go running when you’ve got high pollution levels because you’re taking in more air from your lungs so you’re filtering more particulate through your lungs,” he said.

