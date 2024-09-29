Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Air quality: Tokoroa one of the worst towns in NZ for hazardous air particles

RNZ
4 mins to read
New air quality data shows air pollutants have mostly decreased across the country, but Tokoroa is still one of the worst. Photo / NZME

New air quality data shows air pollutants have mostly decreased across the country, but Tokoroa is still one of the worst. Photo / NZME

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

New air quality data shows air pollutants have mostly decreased nationwide between 2016-23.

However, according to figures released by Stats NZ, the South Waikato town of Tokoroa is still one of the worst in the country when it comes to hazardous particles in the air.

PM10 and PM2.5 are particles that can be suspended in the air and are less than 10 micrometres and 2.5 micrometres in diameter respectively.

“PM10 can be breathed into lungs and PM2.5 is small enough to enter the bloodstream. Concentrations of particles, gas and liquid in air can be harmful to human health and contribute to health issues such as cardiovascular and respiratory health problems and increased mortality,” Stats NZ environment and agricultural statistics senior manager Stuart Jones said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Tokoroa monitoring site, along with Reefton Area School and Timaru’s Anzac Square, had the highest average number of days at 100% or more of the per-year guideline of PM2.5.

The Tokoroa site was also in the top three for highest average daily exceedences of the PM10 standard per year, along with a site in Timaru and one in Arrowtown.

Waikato Regional Council senior scientist Jonathan Caldwell said Tokoroa’s air was polluted because of a mix of social and environmental reasons.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We do tend to see in some of our lower socioeconomic areas, people tend to rely on burning wood — especially in Tokoroa where there might be easier access to free or cheaper woods,” he said.

This wood may not be properly seasoned and if wood is quite wet, it puts off a lot more particles that pollute the air.

“Also, if your home is not properly insulated, and that’s what we might typically see in some of these lower socioeconomic areas, their homes will be harder to heat so, they may have to burn more fuel to heat the home that’s not properly insulated.”

Added to that is the fact Tokoroa is well inland and gets less wind in winter to blow the pollutants away.

“So, you tend to get inversion layers during the winter where that colder air is trapped below a warmer air above that ... they can’t disperse because wind speeds are very low and so you tend to get those air pollutants accumulating, especially overnight,” Caldwell said.

Other similar-size New Zealand towns close to a coastal area might have the same number of pollutants, but they would be more likely to blow away.

Waikato Regional Council used to fund clean-heat replacements, subsidising new, more efficient wood burners or heat pumps. This fund was cut in the latest regional long-term plan.

The South Waikato District Council could introduce a bylaw to progressively outlaw old wood burners. Rotorua Lakes Council introduced such a bylaw and has had a great improvement in its air quality.

“Rotorua had similar air pollutant problems or air quality as Tokoroa ... and what we’ve seen over that same period of time, since that bylaw has been introduced, is very large improvements in air quality, so the number of exceedances has dropped to pretty much almost zero now,” Caldwell said.

He said it was important for people to know any amount of particles inhaled would affect health, especially if they were vulnerable. He suggested people seek to understand the impact they might be having on their neighbours.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“So, if you have a wood burner and you haven’t really thought too much about how much smoke you’re producing, it’s probably a good idea to — when you light the fire — to go out and go ‘oh, looks quite smoky, maybe I need to do something’.”

If the air looked polluted or smoky, Caldwell suggested avoiding vigorous outdoor activity.

“It’s not a good idea to perhaps go running when you’ve got high pollution levels because you’re taking in more air from your lungs so you’re filtering more particulate through your lungs,” he said.

– RNZ

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News