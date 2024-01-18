RNZAF's Black Falcons Aerobatics display team conducts its first rehearsals of 2024 in the skies above RNZAF Base Ohakea in preparation for their shows this season. Photo / Corporal Naomi James

RNZAF's Black Falcons Aerobatics display team conducts its first rehearsals of 2024 in the skies above RNZAF Base Ohakea in preparation for their shows this season. Photo / Corporal Naomi James

Waikato and Bay of Plenty locals should keep an eye on the sky this weekend as the Ohakea-based Royal New Zealand Air Force aerobatics display team will put on a show as part of local events.

The Black Falcons, as the five-strong team is called, will be flying the T-6C Texan II aircraft above Matamata, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga and Taupō for a local flying school, an airshow, cricket and motor racing crowds.

Team member Squadron Leader Michael Williams said it was the first flying display of the year.

“It’s a real pleasure to bring our displays to people any time, but these opportunities are special,” he said.

“The Walsh Memorial Scout Flying School [in Matamata] is iconic in the New Zealand aviation scene, and we have huge respect for what they achieve for the 70 or so students that get their first real taste of flying there every year.

“Our Texan aircraft is the one in which all RNZAF pilots learn to fly, so we also hope this weekend’s displays will inspire some of the young people who see us there and over the weekend. It could be them up there one day.”

Williams said the events gave Air Force pilots a chance to demonstrate their skills.

“This type of flying is fantastic to be part of as a pilot, but it also practises and sharpens key military flying skills.

“So while it’s great to watch and hopefully showcases an Air Force that New Zealanders can be proud of, there’s a serious side to the extra training and practice involved in display flying.”

Black Falcons display schedule

● Friday, January 19, 1.45pm: Walsh Memorial Scout Flying School, Matamata

● Friday, January 19, 6.30pm: Night Falcons, Main Beach, Mt Maunganui

● Saturday, January 20, 12.30pm: Classic Flyers Aero Open Day, Tauranga Airport

● Saturday, January 20 (flypast only), 6.20pm: T20 Black Clash, Bay Oval International Cricket Ground, Tauranga

● Sunday, January 21, 12.13pm: Taupō Historic Grand Prix, Taupō International Motorsport Park

All times are approximate and subject to local weather conditions.

