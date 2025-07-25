A Nissan Navara sought by police in relation to an aggravated robbery at a service station in Ngāruawāhia.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station in Ngāruawāhia.

Four people “smashed their way” into the premises on Great South Rd about 12.44am today, police said.

A staff member was inside the store and activated the fog cannons before making themselves safe in the rear of the store.

They were uninjured and were being offered support, police said.