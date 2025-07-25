Advertisement
Aggravated robbery in Ngāruawāhia, thieves use stolen ute

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

A Nissan Navara sought by police in relation to an aggravated robbery at a service station in Ngāruawāhia.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a service station in Ngāruawāhia.

Four people “smashed their way” into the premises on Great South Rd about 12.44am today, police said.

A staff member was inside the store and activated the fog cannons before making themselves safe in the rear of

