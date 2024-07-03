Meet Rosemary, a 7-month-old kitten ready to find her fur-ever home with her cat bestie, Dandelion. Photo / SPCA
Every year, the SPCA looks after more than 30,000 sick, vulnerable, injured and abused animals. The society’s Hamilton centre has more than 200 animals in its care right now. Two of them are 7-month-old kitten besties, Rosemary and Dandelion.
Dandelion and Rosemary are 7-month-old kittens, though not siblings, they have become inseparable.
Rosemary was found on a roundabout behind the Waikato Hospital by a member of the public. She was terrified, underweight at 550 grams, and heavily constipated.
Dandelion was also found by a member of the public but in slightly better conditions than Rosemary. She was wandering through a skatepark in Hamilton, skinny but fearless.
“Dandelion is so funny... she tends to run into things instead of jumping, she’s so cheeky and loves to play games. She knows you want to pat her so she’ll run away and hide, then sit there and wait for you to come pat her. She’s so high-energy and runs around like a lunatic for a while,” Bruce said.
“Rosemary has this side of her and is still scared and anxious, but then next thing she’s right in your face kissing you and dribbling on you, she pats me on the head if I don’t give her attention.
“She’s so smart, she’s figured out how to let herself and Dandelion out of the playpen when nobody’s watching.”
Bruce said Dandelion settled into life at her temporary house and loved people, but Rosemary needed someone to work with her. Now they both are thriving and play with each other constantly.
“They get along really well with each other and are full on... they even sleep together side by side all cuddled up,” she said.
“They love to climb and I have a really tall cat tree in the lounge and they go up that all the time, much to my delight. They’re best friends.”