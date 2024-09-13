Advertisement
Adopting a pet in Waikato: SPCA Hamilton has 87 animals looking for new homes

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Bentley, the 11-week-old kitten in care at Hamilton SPCA, is ready to find his fur-ever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Every year, the SPCA is looking after more than 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre currently has about 90 animals in its care. Two of them are 11-week-old kitten siblings, Bentley and BMW.

Feline siblings Bently and BMW are described as “nice and friendly” after spending almost 50 days in the care of Hamilton SPCA, and are now ready to find their fur-ever homes.

But the duo weren’t so friendly when first found, or alone; their sibling Bugatti, who’s already been adopted, was with them, and they were described as the “murder trio” by a feline attendant at the centre.

“They were scared, hissing, and stressed,” the centre’s manager Kyla Robb told Waikato Herald.

The trio were found on July 26 in Hamilton, in a cardboard box that had a note on it with their date of birth, which was about a month earlier.

“Some kids were playing outside and told their dad they could hear kittens. He looked at the empty lot next door and found the box, called us, and organised to bring them in,” Robb said.

BMW, the 11-week-old kitten in care at Hamilton SPCA, is ready to find his fur-ever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar
She said they were “too small to be taken from their mum”.

“This should never be done before 8 weeks. They were quite skinny and rather stressed out. It looked like they had been in the box all morning.”

Although the trio arrived at SPCA in horrible circumstances, Robb said Bentley and BMW have come a long way in recovery, including Bugatti who has already gone to his fur-ever home.

“They are nice and friendly unlike when they came in and were scared and hissing. They were so stressed when they were in that cardboard box,” she said.

They’re cheeky, playful, and fluffy, and BMW has even turned into a shy kitten instead of a hissing one.

“They’ve had a great time out at foster being socialised and are going to make the best friends for a range of families,” Robb said.

“We have given them their first couple of vaccinations and they have been desexed and microchipped, they are a bit fluffy so will require some help in the fur department.”

If anyone is interested in being Bentley or BMW’s fur-ever home, head to the SPCA Hamilton website.

There are 87 animals in the care of SPCA in Hamilton and 50 of them are felines. Bentley and BMW are two of 20 felines ready for adoption.


Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

