Bentley, the 11-week-old kitten in care at Hamilton SPCA, is ready to find his fur-ever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar
Every year, the SPCA is looking after more than 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre currently has about 90 animals in its care. Two of them are 11-week-old kitten siblings, Bentley and BMW.
Feline siblings Bently and BMW are described as “nice and friendly” after spending almost 50 days in the care of Hamilton SPCA, and are now ready to find their fur-ever homes.
But the duo weren’t so friendly when first found, or alone; their sibling Bugatti, who’s already been adopted, was with them, and they were described as the “murder trio” by a feline attendant at the centre.
“They were scared, hissing, and stressed,” the centre’s manager Kyla Robb told Waikato Herald.
The trio were found on July 26 in Hamilton, in a cardboard box that had a note on it with their date of birth, which was about a month earlier.