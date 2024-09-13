“Some kids were playing outside and told their dad they could hear kittens. He looked at the empty lot next door and found the box, called us, and organised to bring them in,” Robb said.

BMW, the 11-week-old kitten in care at Hamilton SPCA, is ready to find his fur-ever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar

She said they were “too small to be taken from their mum”.

“This should never be done before 8 weeks. They were quite skinny and rather stressed out. It looked like they had been in the box all morning.”

Although the trio arrived at SPCA in horrible circumstances, Robb said Bentley and BMW have come a long way in recovery, including Bugatti who has already gone to his fur-ever home.

“They are nice and friendly unlike when they came in and were scared and hissing. They were so stressed when they were in that cardboard box,” she said.

They’re cheeky, playful, and fluffy, and BMW has even turned into a shy kitten instead of a hissing one.

“They’ve had a great time out at foster being socialised and are going to make the best friends for a range of families,” Robb said.

“We have given them their first couple of vaccinations and they have been desexed and microchipped, they are a bit fluffy so will require some help in the fur department.”

If anyone is interested in being Bentley or BMW’s fur-ever home, head to the SPCA Hamilton website.

There are 87 animals in the care of SPCA in Hamilton and 50 of them are felines. Bentley and BMW are two of 20 felines ready for adoption.





Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

