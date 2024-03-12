Local author Julie Legg has published her new book. Photo / Tania Marie Photography

Ōhaupō-based author Julie Legg has written a book about living with ADHD as a woman.

The Missing Piece – A Woman’s Guide to Understanding, Diagnosing and Living with ADHD is based on her own experiences living with the disorder.

Legg was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 52, but up until then, she struggled to understand why she felt so “different” than other women her age.

Born in Hunterville, near Taihape, Legg grew up in rural communities and spent several years on Kawau Island.

Her career encompassed being a professional actor, voice artist, business owner, marketer, blogger, writer, and photographer.

The proud mother of three young men now lives a simple life with her husband in Ōhaupō, having found her happy space homesteading and in the garden, with her chickens.

Julie Legg has published The Missing Piece - A Woman's Guide to Understanding, Diagnosing and Living with ADHD.

The Missing Piece brings together Legg’s own experience along with research studies and personal stories from other Kiwi women with ADHD.

It covers the different presentations of ADHD, understanding how the brain works, why girls are underdiagnosed, traits and triggers, the value of an assessment, choosing (or not) medication, freeing yourself from shame, and tips for living and thriving with ADHD.

Dispelling myths and opening a lid on the real experiences of the 1 in 20 women who have found their own missing piece.

Published by HarperCollins NZ, The Missing Piece is available at book stores throughout New Zealand in paperback form, including Paper Plus Te Awamutu, along with the eBook and audiobook available worldwide.

Legg will hold an author talk at the Waipā District Libraries Te Awamutu branch on Friday, March 22 at 6pm.

For more information about The Missing Piece – A Woman’s Guide to Understanding, Diagnosing and Living with ADHD, visit julielegg.nz

