Canterbury was the region with the highest number of firewood injury claims (1053). Waikato came second with 1028 claims processed in 2024.

However, Waikato and Otago tied for the highest total claims value. ACC spent $2.4m in each region to help people recover from firewood injuries.

According to ACC’s data, the injuries most commonly affected the lower back and spine, a shoulder and a finger or thumb.

The most prevalent activities before the injuries occurred were lifting, lowering, loading and unloading.

“These injuries include cuts from chopping firewood, burns sustained while adding wood to fires and sprains from lifting and gathering firewood,” Whitaker said.

“Most injuries are predictable and therefore preventable. They’re not random events.”

Whitaker said about 65% of all ACC claims occurred at home or in the community.

ACC injury prevention programme lead James Whitaker.

Of all home-related injuries, 40% were from falls or loss of balance, while 18% were from lifting, carrying, and straining.

“If you remember to take a moment to assess risks, you can avoid injury,” Whitaker said.

“Our top tip for handling firewood safely is to slow down. Many firewood-related injuries happen simply because people are rushing.

“Instead of overloading yourself and trying to carry too many pieces of wood at once, use a wheelbarrow, take multiple trips, or get someone to help you.”

Fire and Emergency said that every year, cooler weather also brought a spike in the number of house fires caused by heat sources like heaters, chimneys, ash disposal, electric blankets and dryers.

“We see at least 50% more of these fires in May, June and July compared with the rest of the year,” it said.

Tips for staying safe this winter

Get your fireplace and chimney cleaned before you light the first fire of the season.

Always use a fireguard or sparkguard when the fire is lit.

Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

Don’t stack firewood against the house – at least 10 metres away from the house is best.

Ashes can take up to five days to cool completely, so leave them to cool first in a metal bin, and pour water over them to ensure they’re fully out.

Many accidents happen because people are rushing. Slow down and stop to assess the risks.

Wear covered footwear when handling wood and use correct safety gear like protective eyewear when stacking wood away.

Find better ways to lift and carry wood.

Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.