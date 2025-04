Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have named the person who died at Wairere Falls in the Kaimai Ranges on Saturday.

He was Abdullah Noori, 51, of Glen Innes, Auckland.

Wairere Falls, Waikato. Photo / Gary Clare

Police, search and rescue staff found the man’s body late Sunday afternoon after a person walking the Wairere Falls track saw him fall into the fast-moving river about 11.50am the previous day.