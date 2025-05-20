On April 3, the rescue helicopter crew performed multiple missions, including one in Putāruru to assist a male in critical condition.

The critical care flight paramedic performed a rapid sequence intubation (RSI), an advanced airway management used in trauma, cardiac arrest or severe respiratory distress situations.

The patient was stabilised and then airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On April 5, the helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female who had sustained serious injuries from a fall and required swift transportation to another hospital.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital for further care.

Two days later, the rescue helicopter was tasked to Matamata for a male who had sustained serious injuries in a fall.

The patient was stabilised and airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at a motorbike accident in April.

On April 10, the helicopter was dispatched to Te Aroha for a female experiencing a serious cardiac event.

The onboard critical care flight paramedic performed an RSI before the woman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next morning, the rescue helicopter was tasked to Whangamatā to assist a male experiencing a serious medical event.

The patient was stabilised on scene and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

After completing several missions in the afternoon, the crew was later sent to Great Barrier Island Airfield for a male in critical condition.

The patient was treated on scene for about 30 minutes before being airlifted to Auckland City Hospital.

On April 12, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tokoroa for a male who had sustained injuries.

He was airlifted to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On April 21, the helicopter was tasked to Mimi for a male who had sustained significant trauma injuries.

The onboard critical care flight paramedic provided treatment before airlifting him to Waikato Hospital for further care.

That evening, the rescue helicopter flew to Rotorua Hospital after being dispatched to assist a female who was in serious condition.

The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On April 24, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Te Rerenga for a female who sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle incident.

The patient was treated on scene and, once stabilised, was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further care.

On April 28, the helicopter flew to Whitianga to assist a male experiencing a serious medical event.

He was stabilised on scene before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month concluded with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched on April 29 to Gisborne Hospital for a male suffering from a medical event.

He was flown to Waikato Hospital for further medical care.

Meanwhile, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, which services the Central Plateau and Lakes region, carried out 30 missions throughout April.

Among those were 13 inter-hospital transfers, two medical events, 10 rural/farm incidents and three motor vehicle accidents.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was most often seen in Taupō and Rotorua, but also completed missions in remote locations including Mt Ruapehu, Ruatahuna and Wairakei.

To donate to your local rescue helicopter, visit give.rescue.org.nz.