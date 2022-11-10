The Gumboot Gala 2022. Photo / Lisa Jones

People in Te Awamutu put their gumboots on and headed over to Albert Park at the Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreations Club Inc. last Friday to fundraise for the Gumboot Friday initiative created by I Am Hope, which raises money to help provide kids with free counselling in a timely manner.

There was live entertainment from Rowdy's Rose, and the kids enjoyed bouncy castles, face painting, a petting farm and games.

Blair and Rosie Shaw, the husband and wife duo of Rowdy's Rose, performed at the Gumboot Gala. Photo / Supplied

There were food trucks offering food and drink, and stalls from community health services. In attendance were Kainga Aroha Community House Te Awamutu, Te Awamutu's St John Ambulance Station, Te Awamutu Commsafe, Te Awamutu Māori Women's Welfare League and Toi Te Ora.

"It was awesome! The sun was shining, and there were over 1000 people there enjoying a range of food and entertainment together. It was a fun, safe and relaxing atmosphere, with lots of laughs thrown in, too," said event organiser Laura Kingsford.

The highlight for Laura was seeing all the smiles on the children's faces, and the fields filled with families were priceless.

"Watching people walk together and hold hands during the Gumboot Walk, led by the Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band, was really special," says Laura.

Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band leading the Gumboot Walk. Photo / Lisa Jones

"Honestly, just having everyone together was soul food for us all. The community involvement was massive, and being a fundraiser for Gumboot Friday, it was definitely heartwarming to see so much love and community support there. It definitely proves you are not alone, and there is always someone to talk to."

The money from the Gumboot Gala has been counted - they raised $3166.80.

"Not only did we fundraise, but we also raised awareness in our community, and got to know some of our health, emergency and wellbeing services. We also had heaps of family fun with our loved ones and each other," said Gumboot UP Te Awamutu on their Facebook page.

Their committee is already looking at preparations for our 2023 Gumboot Gala, which will be bigger and better than this year's gala.

With little time and no funding, we really had to rely on sponsorships, community-minded individuals and organisations to make this event possible.

Laura gave a shout-out and deep gratitude to the "businesses, local organisations, volunteers and everyone in attendance for making this event the success it was. Lots of hands make light work, and we can make such a difference together. Thank you all so much!"

The Golden Gumboot, signed by Mike King, was awarded to Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Board member, Jill Taylor. This was in honour of her significant contribution to the Gumboot Friday Initiative in 2022.

Jill Taylor with her Golden Gumboot Award. Photo / Supplied

If you need help, please:

Reach out to someone you trust.

See your doctor or school counsellor, or call:

Key to Life Trust: 0800 2KORERO (0800 256 7376)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (Free text 234)

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (Free text 4357)