2023 WFF Pan Pacific pro men's bodybuilding champion - Trainstation's Mike Smith.

Records were smashed as a team of 16 from team Trainstation Te Awamutu contested the 2023 WFF NZ Pan Pacific Ragnarok Proam Championships in Auckland.

Twelve members took the powerlifting platform and four took the bodybuilding stage at the September 2 event.

There were plenty more supporting and volunteering on the bodybuilding and deadlift double-header day.

The powerlifting opened the day with Ollie Denning, Bailey Oliedam and Paula Johnstone making the top five overalls in the male and female categories. Johnstone broke multiple deadlift records.

New Zealand records also fell to team members Lauren McFarlane and Milla Botha as well as young newcomer Kayden Naera.

It was a great day on the platform all-round, says organiser Mike Smith.

“We saw multiple New Zealand records as well as two unofficial world records fall!”

On the bodybuilding stage, Neeve Morrison brought her best in her third competition of the season, taking out first place in her division and now training hard for a repeat at the upcoming nationals.

Trainstation's Neeve Morrison on the bodybuilding stage at the 2023 WFF NZ Pan Pacific Ragnarok Proam Championships in Auckland. Photo / defined photography

Karl Donovan in his first competition for four years looked like he never left the stage, picking up a credible second place.

Natalie Tonks backing up after her Rosetown Posedown win, now in her sole and most suited category figure, looked like a season veteran on the stage.

She won what was a great category, presenting an even more muscular and defined look.

Morrison and Tonks both competed in the overalls and pushed hard for a win but it wasn’t to be on this day, Morrison getting beaten by an international and Tonks pushing a new pro very hard.

The final part of the day was the Pro Show where Trainstation coach Mike Smith made his return to the stage, after a four-year absence, returning exactly where he left off and picking up a win for the team.

This coming before he flies to Japan with his partner and team member Justine Miller to contest the Japan Proam show.

Smith says it was like returning home and wants to thank all his avid supporters but most importantly his partner and his stepdaughter Indie as well as his sponsors Delish Tans and Sportsfuel.